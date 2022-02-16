See Pics

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jaden Smith Opening of Louis Vuitton X Cocktail Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jun 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jaden Smith takes a mystery blonde to the beach to watch him surf in Malibu despite recommendations to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Jaden Smith BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper/actor Jaden Smith is out with nature Tuesday afternoon catching waves in Malibu, California. The young rapper/actor rides a few waves during the outdoorsy day trip.Pictured: Jaden SmithBACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors.

It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.

Jaden wore a multicolored and patterned button-down top, a matching blazer, and black pants with white sneakers during the fun outing while his lady love wore a dark pink sleeveless crop top with light pink sleeves over her arms, light pink pants, and light pink boots. They also wore face masks that appropriately matched their outfits, including a black one for him and a light pink one for her.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith at a previous event. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

During the outing, Jaden and Sab were seen holding hands and walking, and at one point, the son of Will Smith even had his hand on the beauty’s behind. They were also seen taking selfies together with a phone while making funny faces, including a kissing face on Sab.

Related Gallery

Jaden Smith Over The Years -- Pics

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with son Jaden'WILD WILD WEST' FILM PREMIERE, MANN VILLAGE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA. 28 JUN 1999
Will Smith and Jaden SmithApril 7, 2002 PortraitsApril 7, 2002 - Westlake, CAWill Smith and Jaden SmithApril 7, 2002 PortraitsPhoto by Alex Berliner ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Jada Pinkett Smith and kidsMen in Black II06/26/02 - Los Angeles, CA.Jada Pinkett Smith and kidsColumbia Pictures' world premiere party of "Men in Black II" at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, CA. Film opens nationwide July 3.Photo by Eric Charbonneau®Berliner Studio/BEImages

Jaden and Sab’s latest getaway comes after they were first seen together during a movie date in Sept. They were holding hands and rumors started to flow that they could be more than friends. They haven’t ever confirmed their romantic status but these latest pics seem to prove that things are definitely on between them!

Jade Smith
Jaden Smith during a previous outing. (ASTRO/MEGA)

When Jaden’s not loving it up with Sab, he’s busy showing off epic pics of himself at different events and photo shoots on his Instagram page. The hunk recently shared photos of him wearing a neon-colored jacket and pants during an outing at what appeared to be some type of event. He also posed in a field of grass with mountains behind him in the same outfit as he looked down at what looked like his phone. “Mystical,” he cleverly wrote in the caption for the post.