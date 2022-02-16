Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors.

It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.

Jaden wore a multicolored and patterned button-down top, a matching blazer, and black pants with white sneakers during the fun outing while his lady love wore a dark pink sleeveless crop top with light pink sleeves over her arms, light pink pants, and light pink boots. They also wore face masks that appropriately matched their outfits, including a black one for him and a light pink one for her.

During the outing, Jaden and Sab were seen holding hands and walking, and at one point, the son of Will Smith even had his hand on the beauty’s behind. They were also seen taking selfies together with a phone while making funny faces, including a kissing face on Sab.

Jaden and Sab’s latest getaway comes after they were first seen together during a movie date in Sept. They were holding hands and rumors started to flow that they could be more than friends. They haven’t ever confirmed their romantic status but these latest pics seem to prove that things are definitely on between them!

When Jaden’s not loving it up with Sab, he’s busy showing off epic pics of himself at different events and photo shoots on his Instagram page. The hunk recently shared photos of him wearing a neon-colored jacket and pants during an outing at what appeared to be some type of event. He also posed in a field of grass with mountains behind him in the same outfit as he looked down at what looked like his phone. “Mystical,” he cleverly wrote in the caption for the post.