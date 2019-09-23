Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Reveal They Staged ‘Intervention’ With Jaden After He Was ‘Wasting Away’: ‘We Were Nervous’

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed some family secrets on the Sept. 23 episode of Jada’s show ‘Red Table Talk’ and one of them was that they held an intervention for their son Jaden due to his struggle with bad food choices.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, put on one memorable episode of her hit Facebook show Red Table Talk on Sept. 23 when she was joined by her family, including husband Will Smith, 50, their son Jaden, 21, their daughter Willow, 18, and Will’s son, Trey Smith, 26, and opened up about some personal family moments, including a time when they felt the need to host “a bit of an intervention” for Jaden. The intervention came after the family admitted their issues with food and not eating right and explained that at one point, they noticed Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained on the show. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Will added that Jaden even “had dark circles” under his eyes and his skin color was off. “There was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will explained. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

Jaden also chimed in to be sure to confirm that he was indeed doing better now. “I also just wanna say that I’m vegetarian, that I’ve tried to be vegan,” he admitted. “I’m vegetarian, you know, I’ve tried to eat vegan meals. I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian.”

“I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one,” he continued about the time he was sickly. “Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.'”

In addition to Jaden’s issues with food, Will revealed that he’s had his own problems with eating and even called himself an “addict”. “I get bored and I start to eat,” he said while also calling himself a “grazer”. Jada, on the other hand, compared herself to Jaden and explained that she would rather “not eat” than pick at food throughout the day because it feels “uncomfortable”.

Jada’s known for discussing personal issues on Red Table Talk, which is one of the reason it’s become such a successful show, so this latest time was no exception. We can’t wait to see what she’ll discuss next in future episodes!