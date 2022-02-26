Orlando Bloom Smiles As He Picks Up Custom Lucid Car Worth $169K — Photo

Orlando Bloom looked as excited as could be while mingling with a group of people and picking up his brand new custom black Lucid Air sedan in Beverly Hills, CA.

Orlando Bloom, 45, has a new set of wheels! The actor was photographed picking up his incredible custom Lucid Air sedan, which is estimated to cost a whopping $169,000, at a Beverly Hills location on Feb. 25 and couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear during the epic moment. The black electric vehicle shined like a brand new vehicle should and was surrounded by people that Orlando mingled with before getting inside and driving away.

He wore a cream-colored sweatshirt and olive green pants during the pickup and also added a white baseball cap and black and white New Balance sneakers to his look. At one point, he took off his hat, showing off his longish locks, and had a bit of facial hair as he walked around the car. He was also spotted enjoying a bottled drink.

Before Orlando picked up his unique vehicle, his one-year-old daughter Daisy, whom he shares with his fiancee, Katy Perry, made headlines for walking all by herself during an outing with her mom. The sweet toddler wore a pink and white checkered dress and pink and white sneakers during the monumental moment and was drinking water from a can while taking the steps alone. Her proud parent walked beside her in a long beige dress and sandals.

When Daisy’s not sharing memories with just Katy, she’s doing so with Orlando. The father and daughter were seen dancing together at Katy’s American Idol shoot in Hawaii earlier this month. They enjoyed the beats of a performance as the “I Kissed a Girl” singer sat at her table to judge the epic event and Orlando had Daisy strapped to his chest in a carrier.

Orlando and Katy also know how to enjoy time on dates together. They did just that when they attended the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. He took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the two of them posing for a happy selfie together, which can be seen above, as the football field could be seen behind them.