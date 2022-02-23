Why Pete Davidson Fans Think He’s Dissing Kanye West With New Video Link In IG Bio

Pete Davidson’s Instagram bio links out to a cryptic video from the film ‘The King of Comedy’ that fans think may be some subtle shade towards Kanye West.

After coming under attack by Kanye West for weeks, Pete Davidson appears to have finally shot back. At least, that’s what fans think after watching the video that’s linked in the bio of Pete’s Instagram account. The video is from the 1982 film The King of Comedy, and features comedian Rupert Pupkin, played by Robert DeNiro, doing a stand-up show. Robert says to the audience, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Fans believe that clip, which can be seen below, is a subtle clap-back from Pete, 28, to Kanye, 44, amidst the ongoing drama between the two men over the comedian’s romance with Kim Kardashian.

One fan commented on the video, “Pete coming in with hella shade and I am here for it. Slay King.” Another person wrote, “Keep holding the high thought, Pete — Kanye is buying himself with negativity.” More and more fans supported Pete over Ye. One person even said that the Saturday Night Live star is handling the ongoing drama with “class,” while a different fan of Pete’s called Kanye “abusive” and said the rapper “bullies” both Pete and Kim, 41.

It’s totally possible Pete’s clip has nothing to do with Kanye. But the fans seem pretty sure about their opinions. It would mark the first time Pete has subtly clapped back at Kanye, following Ye’s ongoing social media tirade against his ex-wife and her new beau. Most recently, Kanye called out Pete for mocking his mental health struggles in a 2018 SNL skit. The “Gold Digger” rapper said that resurfacing the years-old clip wasn’t “harassment,” but rather was “payback” against Pete.

Kanye has also come after Kim and Pete in his music. The Grammy winner held a Donda 2 listening party on Feb. 22, and apparently, the song “Security” includes some digs at the couple. Kanye reportedly raps, “Never take the family picture off the fridge, Never stand between a man and his kids,” on the song, according to fans who attended the listening party. Ye’s song “The Eazy,” which also played at the Feb. 22 event, also disses Pete.

As for Kim, she’s not happy about Ye’s relentless attacks. In fact, leaked texts showed that the SKIMS founder contacted her ex-husband to back off out of fear that a Ye-fanboy would hurt Pete. Although Kanye promised to take “accountability” for his actions, he hasn’t stopped the drama.