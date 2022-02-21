Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Snuggles Up To Boyfriend In Palm Springs – Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers looked like a model as she posed in a stylish outfit on a Palm Springs getaway with her boyfriend!

Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, and longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock enjoyed a romantic escape to Palm Springs for President’s Day. Eminem’s daughter took to Instagram to share snippets from the getaway, including one of her and Evan sharing a snuggle at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Monday, Feb. 21. Hailie shared sweeping views of the tram experience before stopping to snap a photo overlooking the incredible view.

The social media influencer gave her millions of followers a closer look at her outfit in a second post to her feed, as well. Hailie stunned in a black plaid dress with a high slit, which she paired with a white leather tie belt and cowgirl style booties. She finished the look with a white hat to shield her face from the beaming sun. “palm springs minus the palms and spring,” she joked in the caption, referencing the usual lack of palm trees in the area.

Fans were loving her latest look, and left plenty of love in the comments. “Looks so comfy and high fashion all at once, however that’s possible,” one wrote. “You know how to put together the perfect picture” and “love this outfit!” two others chimed in.

Hailie has been fairly active on social media in recent weeks, taking to the platform to celebrate Evan on Valentine’s Day! The 26-year-old, who has been a frequent topic in her dad’s rap songs since the late ’90s, shared a sweet sunset kiss with her partner overlooking a beach. “yesterday & everyday,” she captioned the romantic image, which racked up over 180,000 likes.

The day before, she attended the Super Bowl in Los Angeles to support her father’s Halftime Show performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak! She looked stylish as usual in a moto style leather jacket and loose fitting jeans for the legendary event (and performance), where her dad rapped his Oscar winning tune “Lose Yourself.” She was also joined by her sister Alaina.