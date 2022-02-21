Adele Glows As She Sits Courtside At NBA All-Star Game With BF Rich Paul After Show Cancellation — Photos

Adele stunned in a fabulous leopard print coat and sheer black tights as she tried to keep spirits high at the NBA All-Star Game with bf Rich Paul after postponing her Vegas residency.

Adele, 33, looked absolutely fabulous as she attended the NBA All-Star game with her boyfriend Rich Paul and is trying to keep her spirits high after having to postpone her Las Vegas residency. The “Easy On Me” singer certainly looked easy on the eyes as she rocked an elaborate leopard print coat. Her legs peaked through from the bottom of her coat, showing off her sheer black tights. See her fabulous outfit here.

Her long locks flowed down her coat as she watched the game intently. She leaned toward Rich who rocked a letterman-style jacket and jeans. Based on their body language, it seems like the couple’s relationship is solid despite rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

The rumors started when a source told The Sun that Adele was trying to “fix” her relationship “because things have become strained” and they “barely saw each other” when she was struggling after having to postpone her Las Vegas residency. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer shut those rumors down when she uploaded a light-hearted selfie and added in the caption that “Rich sends his love.”

In fact, a source close to the Grammy Award-winning singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rich has been there for her in a big way following the postponement. “Adele is dealing with a lot right now and she’s been leaning on Rich as a support system because that is what people do when they are going through something difficult; they lean on the ones that they love,” the source revealed. “Adele thinks the rumors out there about her relationship are absolutely ridiculous and they couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

The singer broke the unfortunate news that she’d have to postpone her concert on Thursday, Jan. 20– just one day before it was supposed to start. She cried in a video that she uploaded for fans on Instagram as she told them “my show ain’t ready” because “we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” Many fans were devastated because not only did they have to wait to see the “Oh My God” singer but they had already flown to Vegas for the show. She tried to make it up to those fans the best she could by personally FaceTiming them and hosting a singalong.