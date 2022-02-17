Barron Hilton & Wife Tessa Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘We Are So Excited’

There’s another little Hilton on the way! Richard and Kathy Hilton’s older son announced that he and his wife have a bun in the oven!

Baby alert! Barron Hilton, 32, and his wife Tessa, 27, announced that they’re expecting their second child in a statement to People on Thursday February 17. The couple seemed over the moon that they’re going to be parents for the second time, and their daughter Milou Alizée, 1, would be a big sister!

The pair revealed that they weren’t expecting to have a second baby, but nonetheless, they were looking forward to their family getting a little bigger. “It wasn’t planned, but we’ve realized that the best things in life never are. We have decided to wait until the baby’s birth to discover the gender,” they told People. “The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart.”

The pair announced that they were expecting their daughter in September 2019, and Milou was born in March 2020. Tessa’s pregnancy was announced a little over a year after the pair got married in June 2018. Even though Barron is instantly recognizable from his last name, as a member of the Hilton family, Tessa also comes from an influential family. Her full maiden name is Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, and she’s a descendant of the German noble family.

Perhaps Barron and Tessa’s second child will also have a cousin around their age. Barron’s big sister Paris Hilton, 41, tied the knot with her husband Carter Reum, 41, back in November in a star-studded wedding ceremony. The Simple Life star did shy away from the fact that she was looking to have her first child shortly after getting hitched. When rumors of her pregnancy popped up in July 2021, she quickly shut them down, but she also announced that she was looking to become a mom shortly after the wedding. “Yes, I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022,” she said. So hopefully, Barron and Paris’ kids can have playdates!

Even Paris’ mom Kathy told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that she expected her daughter to get pregnant shortly after the wedding. “Probably within the next six months. I mean, as soon as it’s possible!” she said, when asked when fans could look forward to the socialite getting pregnant.