Paris’ Brother, Barron Hilton, 29, Expecting 1st Child With Wife 1 Year After Lavish Wedding: ‘An Absolute Dream’

A new heir will join the Hilton family! Barron Hilton II and his wife, socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, will become parents by spring 2020. The couple conceived the child in a sentimental place.

Befitting a high society couple, hotel heir Barron Hilton II, 29, and German socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, 25, announced exciting baby news amid New York Fashion Week! Barron and Tessa are expecting their very first child together, and the latter made the big announcement on Instagram on Sept. 10. “We’re having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!! This feels like an absolute dream! I cannot even begin to express how much love and adoration I have for this man,” Tessa gushed underneath a photo of her and Barron mid-smooch. She continued, “And to think that we are now creating a beautiful little miracle between the two of us simply blows my mind. We already have so much love for you baby and we cannot wait to welcome you in our arms with hugs, kisses and smiles. This is the most precious gift of all. Our whole world is glowing! 💘🌟👶🏼🍼.”

The baby is expected to arrive by spring of 2020, according to People. The future Hilton was conceived in a special place — St. Barts. The French Caribbean island is where Barron and Tessa met in 2016, and it’s the same tropical destination where Barron and Tessa tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in June of 2018. Here’s an extra reason to get teary-eyed — Tessa’s parents married in St. Barts as well, 30 years ago.

The baby news is certainly a surprise, considering that no baby bump was visible on Tessa as she posed in a tea dress for pictures with Barron at Kyle Richards’ runway show at NYFW on Sept. There was also no visible bun in the oven when she attended the Diesel Red Tag x A-Cold-Wall event on Sept. 9, and then the Alice + Olivia show right afterwards. At the last show, Tessa even posed for a photo with Barron’s sisters, Paris and Nicky Hilton!

A baby just makes Barron and Tessa’s love story even sweeter. They’re head over heels for one another, and often give one another sentimental shout-outs on Instagram. In April of 2019, Barron shared the first ever photo the hotel heir snapped of his future write, leaving a sweet note for her on Instagram: “Around this time I was very lost… late nights, bad habits, toxic people – dazed and confused inside a vapid and hollow world… It was just our second encounter, but she brought me this instant sense of security in a sea of familiar strangers. Darkness and ego was swimming all around us, but in this very moment it was just me and her: the beginning of our narrative ✨.” We’re excited to continue following this fairy-tale narrative.