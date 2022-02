Tom Cruise, 59, Reveals Major Arm Muscles As He Pilots Helicopter Himself Filming MI:8 — Photos

The hunky action star showed off his fit physique before hopping in a helicopter to perform his own stunts in South Africa.

Tom Cruise proved once again that there is no stunt he can’t tackle himself! While filming the next installment of Mission Impossible, 59-year-old actor attempted death-defying feats in South Africa on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The hunky action star showed off his bulging biceps and toned physique in a tight tee and jeans before he hopped in a helicopter to flaunt his aviation experience and bravery for Mission Impossible 8, as seen in photos here, via Daily Mail.

It comes as no surprise to fans that Tom is handling his own stunt work, as he has done so on past productions, including Mission: Impossible 7, which is scheduled to be released in 2022 and stars his rumored now ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. However, the eighth chapter in the series, scheduled for a July 22, 2023 release, had Tom recently taking it one step further by investing in flying lessons to deftly handle a Boeing Stearman plane for some action scenes.

At the time, Tom gave a sneak peek into how all the action unfolds, as he was spotted on the ground in a jumpsuit and helmet. Surrounded by the production crew, the actor was placed in a harness, which was secured to the wing of the Boeing Stearman biplane with a series of metal rods. Movie-making magic at its finest!

Perhaps Tom felt the “need for speed” after he finished wrapping Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to 1986’s smash hit Top Gun. The movie, set to premiere in May 2022, has Tom reprising his iconic role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with Val Kilmer returning as Commander Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. The movie also stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly.

Meanwhile, Tom recently made a rare public appearance with his son Connor, 26, at a baseball game in San Francisco. He shares Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 and 2001. The former couple also share daughter Isabella, 28. Tom also shares daughter Suri, 15, with ex Katie Holmes. The two split in 2016 after six years of marriage.