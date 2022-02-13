Cardi B & Offset Jam Along To Dr. Dre & Co’s Explosive Halftime Show In A Box At The Super Bowl

The rapping superstar couple looked like they were having a great time during some of hip hop’s biggest names performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, looked like they were having a great time during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday February 13. The all-star rapper couple were hanging out in a box while Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar rocked SoFi stadium. The couple looked totally blown away by their peers’ inspiring performance, as they tried to film it on their phones.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Cardi B, and Offset watching the #PepsiHalftime. pic.twitter.com/9K0ooZvBc8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

Offset rocked a white jacket and shades, and he quickly took his phone down after snapping a quick photo. Cardi rocked a light blue tanktop. Cardi posted tons of videos of the epic performance from her seat, and she could even be heard rapping along with some of the veteran hip hop heroes. Offset also posted a few photos of his own.

Cardi and Offset weren’t the only superstars caught on video during the halftime show. It looked like they were sitting in front of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the same box. While the rappers sat and took in the performance. J.Lo and Ben were both on their feet. The Last Duel star nodded his head to the hip hop anthems, while Jennifer bopped along and showed off some sweet dance moves.

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was definitely one to be remembered, as Dr. Dre and company delivered a who’s who of some of the best rappers of the past 30 years. Besides the previously announced performers, they were also joined by 50 Cent and Anderson Paak who were surprise guests for the incredible show that included hits like “California Love”, “No More Drama”, “Alright”, “In Da Club” and “Lose Yourself.” During Eminem’s segment of the performance, the rapper paid tribute to NFL great Colin Kaepernick by kneeling during his set.

Besides Cardi, Offset, and Bennifer, there were tons of stars who gathered at California’s SoFi stadium to watch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams. Some other famous faces that were spotted included the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, and even, Beyoncé.