Mary J Blige Slays In Metallic White Thigh High Boots & Lace Bodysuit At Super Bowl

Mary J. Blige made sure her outfit matched the occasion and stunned in a lace bodysuit and thigh-high boots during her Super Bowl half-time show performance.

Mary J Blige knows a true icon dresses for the part! The singer looked ‘just fine’ on Sunday when she took the stage for her headlining slot at the Super Bowl halftime show. Accompanied by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, Mary rocked the half-time show performance, where the artists performed iconic hits on a stage set like a classic Cali burger shop. Even on such a huge stage, Mary stood out in her stunning look and cemented her icon status.

When ‘The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ first took the stage, she entered with a bang: rocking knee-high metallic silver boots, long blonde waves, and a lacy bodysuit. Accompanied by a collection of dancers in similar looks, Mary opened her performance with a rocking rendition of “Family Affair.” As she finished her set, Mary fell to the ground dramatically in the ultimate mic-drop. The singer also had another surprise appearance in a Super-Bowl ad for Hologic, where she spoke about breast and cervical cancer screenings and preventative health for women.

Since Mary and company were first announced as this year’s half-time show act, she’s been getting fans hyped for the big event. In an interview before the Super Bowl with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, she assured fans they would “lose their minds” at the performance to come, teasing: “It’s amazing.” Beyond the big game, Mary also shared how she’s focusing on herself these days. “Women, we always put everybody in front of us. And I’m in a place where I’m not doing that anymore,” she explained. I’m not putting anybody in front of me anymore. I’m putting my health first.”

Putting herself first includes dressing for herself, and Mary has been showing off her signature style recently as well. In a Pepsi-produced teaser trailer for the Super Bowl performance, she rocked a glamorous fur coat and jewels as she received the call from Dr. Dre to come to SoFi stadium for a legendary show. And on the cover of Elle Magazine in January, she rocked a faux-fur Burberry jacket and enormous golden hoops as the magazine proclaimed in their headline: ‘Hail Mary.’ Throughout the photo shoot, she also rocked a Gucci corset and matching skirt, commanding the camera and proving she’s not just the queen of hip-hop, but of fashion as well.