Anna Kendrick Fangirls Over Barbie In A Preview of Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl Ad

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star hilariously talked to Barbie (and Barbie talked back!) in a teaser for Rocket Mortgage’s ad airing during the Super Bowl.

Cue the song “Barbie Girl,” because Anna Kendrick, 36, is making friends with Barbie in a teaser for Rocket Mortgage’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial. The teaser clip, which promotes the company’s sister realty brand, Rocket Homes, shows a hilarious interaction between the Pitch Perfect star and Barbie. “I’m so excited we’re in the Rocket Super Bowl commercial together. I’ve always loved you since I was a kid,” a starstruck Anna says. “Not that you’re old…I mean, you look great. That’s not important I…sorry, Ma’am. Ma’am? Miss? I just don’t know what I should call you, sorry,” she adds.

The camera then pans to reveal Barbie rocking her signature blonde hair and wearing a robe. “Just call me Barbie,” the iconic fashion doll says to Anna, who seems relieved that she at least got a response from Barbie.

Anna fangirled over Barbie in another teaser for the commercial. “I’m glad we’re making a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket, because the housing market is so competitive right now,” Anna says. Barbie agrees with the actress, but notes that the housing market “is not as competitive” as when she allegedly was a gymnast, involved in the space race, and bee keeping. As she mentions each activity, her clothing hilariously changes into a gymnast leotard, then a space outfit, and finally a beekeeper suit.

Anna innocently admits she “had no idea” about Barbie’s past endeavors. “Yeah, you’d be surprised,” the fashion doll says, before Anna closes out the teaser by responding, “No, it seems cutthroat.” Rocket Mortgage teased in its captions that the full commercial will air during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Super Bowl LVI will feature some epic commercials. Mike Myers revives his Austin Powers character for General Motors, Gwyneth Paltrow snacks on her vagina candle for Uber Eats, Pete Davidson interacts with Super Bowl champion Jered Mayo to promote Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, and Zendaya rocks a mermaid dress in an ad for Squarespace. While the game between the Rams and the Bengals is the main affair of the night, plenty of people will be tuning in solely for the commercials. Plus, the epic halftime show!