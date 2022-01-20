Watch

Mary J. Blige Gets Glam, Eminem Duels Slim Shady, & More In Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser

From left, Recording artists Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII on in New Orleans 2013
Britney Spears performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXV Jan. 28, 2001, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Lady Gaga performs during Half Time at Super Bowl 51 win by the New England Patriots played at NRG Stadium Houston Texas on Sunday February 5th 2017
Madonna performs at halftime at Super Bowl XLVI on in Indianapolis, IN.
Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre join Mary and Eminem in a jaw-dropping, cinematic clip for the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.

No matter which NFL teams compete in the Super Bowl, the GOATs have already arrived! Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre are all performing for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and a new teaser for the sure-to-be epic, 12-minute performance just dropped on Thursday (January 20). The short, cinematic marvel (below) showcases each legendary artist receiving a call from Dr. Dre to direct them to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the unforgettable magic will take place.

Each musician gets their own spotlight in the Pepsi-produced video. Eminem opens it by rap battling a younger version of himself in what appears to be a futuristic recording studio ala Minority Report. Snoop gets the call from Dre while driving a team of classic low-riders on a California highway. Mary, looking as fierce as ever as she gets a glow up for a fabulous photo shoot, rocks a fur coat before taking off in her luxury sports car. Kendrick, meanwhile, is hard at work at a desk jotting down lyrics as he throws paper after paper of his words into the air. An amazing CG shot of the ocean surf turning into a piano keyboard finally introduces the viewers to Dre, who is walking like a boss on the beach.

The clip, titled The Call, was directed by F. Gary Gray and features some of the greatest hits by the musicians. “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like FridaySet It OffStraight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” Gray said in a statement. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing for Pepsi, added in a statement, “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

 