Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Zebra Print Bikini In The Pool — Photo

Hailie Jade is living her best life on a tropical vacation, and she shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun in the pool with a drink close by and the beach in the background.

There’s no better time to escape the freezing cold temperatures than the middle of January, and Hailie Scott Mathers, who goes by Hailie Jade, is doing just that. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 18 to reveal that she’s on a tropical vacation, and the photo is bound to make anyone envious. Hailie wears a zebra print bikini top and black bikini bottoms as she soaks the bottom half of her body in the pool. She also has a full glass of a delicious-looking beverage, with her hair perfectly styled and cascading down her back.

“Does this pool make my butt look big,” Hailie captioned the photo, along with some laughing emojis. She completed her beachy look with a pair of sunglasses as she soaked up the sun, amidst a clear blue sky. The pool, which appeared to be in the back of a home, sat just inches away from the beach, with sand in the distance leading up to the bright blue ocean.

For the most part, Hailie is very private, and she didn’t let her more than 2 million followers know exactly where she was on vacation, or who she was with. However, she shared a few more shots on her Instagram Story, including a video of the waves crashing on the beach and a close-up shot of her drink with the beach in the background.

Later on, Hailie seemed to be sipping on the same drink as she took another photo inside the home she was staying in. She changed into a pair of light-wash jeans, along with a floral button down shirt, which gave the illusion of cutouts down the center as the buttons strained to stay clasped. Earlier this week, Hailie took another mirror selfie, where she was wearing a crop top, black leggings and matching black jacket for the perfect athleisure look.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child, but she and her father keep their relationship out of the public eye. However, in 2021, Hailie made a TikTok video where she confirmed that she listens to her dad’s rap music., and in 2020, he opened up about how “proud” he is of her in an interview.