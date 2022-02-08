Mike Myers’s Dr. Evil Is Back & He Brought Rob Lowe In GM’s Super Bowl Ad Teaser — Watch

‘Evil is back’ in the General Motors Super Bowl ad. Dr. Evil, Number Two and more ‘Austin Powers’ characters are featured in teasers ahead of the big game.

The 2022 Super Bowl just got a lot more evil. General Motors will be running an Austin Powers-inspired advertisement during the Feb. 13 game between the L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. One of GM’s teasers show Mike Myers, 58, reprising his iconic role as Dr. Evil. “His name is legendary. His plans are diabolical. He rules not with an iron fist, but an iron pinkie,” the teaser says. The infamous villain then turns his chair around and does his signature pinky gesture while laughing. The clip ends with the words, “Evil is back for good,” before an image of GM’s logo pops up.

Dr. Evil isn’t the only Austin Powers character appearing in GM’s Super Bowl ad. Rob Lowe‘s Number Two, Mindy Sterling‘s Frau Farbissna, and Seth Green‘s Scott Evil each appear in their own teasers. General Motors talks up each character before showing a brief clip of them doing a signature phrase or action from the film, just like Dr. Evil did. Number Two lets out an evil laugh (while wearing his eye patch, of course); Frau belts out her unforgettable scream and uses her whip on Dr. Evil; and Scott emotionally yells, “I am an adult,” seemingly at his evil father.

Rob, 57, shared Number Two’s clip to his personal Instagram page. “Like what you see? Sunday, February 13, evil is back for good,” the actor wrote.

The Austin Powers clips will surely get fans’ attention on General Motors during its million-dollar Super Bowl commercial. The automotive manufacturing company — which runs with the tagline “Everybody In” — is expected to be promoting its electric vehicles. And no one does a better job at getting their point across than Dr. Evil — right?”

As for the other Austin Powers characters? It’s possible that Austin himself, who is also played by Mike in the beloved film series, could pop up in the commercial. Let’s hope we also see Fat Bastard, Goldmember, and even Beyonce‘s Foxxy Cleopatra!