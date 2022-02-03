Watch

Zendaya Is A Seashell Sensation In The Teaser For Squarespace’s Super Bowl Commercial

Zendaya
David Fisher/Shutterstock
American actress Zendaya Coleman wearing a custom Valentino dress, Bvlgari jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' held at the Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Dec 2021
US actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman arrives for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, 29 November 2021.2021 Ballon d'Or, Paris, France - 29 Nov 2021
Zendaya 'Dune' film premiere, After Party, London, UK - 18 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Zendaya is teaming up with Squarespace in a stunning blue mermaid-inspired dress that has all wanting to be part of her world.

Zendaya, 25, is giving us summer vibes right when we all need it in the dead of winter with her refreshing Super Bowl ad with Squarespace. The top of the video starts off with an intriguing spiral seashell and the text “everything to sell anything.” In case we didn’t get the pun, the word “sell” then transforms into “shell.” The camera then pans out to a steamy shot of Zendaya glancing over her shoulder with curly beach hair as she unleashes her inner mermaid.

She then steals focus as the star of the commercial as she twirls around and reveals her ocean-like blue dress bedazzled with seashells. After showing off her dress, she struts off and rejoins what looks like to be a beach party. What Squarespace has to do with seashells, besides sharing the letter “s,” is still a mystery but it seems the Euphoria actress is going to use the website to monetize her seashell collection, as per Adweek.

Inquiring minds will have to wait until the Super Bowl to find out how she plans on doing that. Fortunately, sports fans or those who tune in for the commercials (guilty!) won’t have to wait too long into the Super Bowl to find out. The aquatic-themed Squarespace ad is set to air during the first quarter of the game.

Zendaya
Zendaya on the red carpet ( David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Zendaya’s look in this commercial is a big shift from the getup she sports in EuphoriaIn the HBO Max hit, she plays Rue, a high schooler who suffers from anxiety and drug addiction. The dramatic TV series follows the lives of high schoolers and the real-life struggles they face with absolutely no sugar coating.

Aside from her successful career, the actress has a thriving love life as well. She’s dating Spider-Man himself, Tom HollandEven though the two are on the top of their acting game, they’re still prioritizing their relationship and even have their sights set on marriage and kids.  “Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. For now, Zendaya sees marriage happening in the near future as she focuses on her career.