Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star admitted that he wanted to take some time off after spending the past six years invested in his career. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world,” he told People.

While Tom may be looking forward to someday having kids, he does seem like he’ll take his time. The star revealed that he does enjoy spending time with children though. “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” he explained. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him.” The Uncharted actor had shared a similar sentiment about wanting to be a dad during a December 10 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though Tom may want to wait for little ones, he does seem incredibly in love with his girlfriend Zendaya. The Dune actress wrote a sweet message to the Spidey to her MJ in a December 15. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote. When the pair attended the premiere of the latest Spider-Man installment together, they seemed like the perfect couple! Tom sported a classic black suit, and Zendaya stunned in the most flawless dress for the movie’s premiere. She rocked a plunging nude gown with a leg slit, but it was covered with black spiderweb designs.