Leni Klum, 17, Steps Out For 1st Time With Brunette Hair Makeover — Photos

Brunette is back! Heidi Kulm’s daughter Leni Klum is looking fabulous with her new brunette hair after being blonde like her mom for years.

Leni Klum proves she can pull off any hair color as she stepped out for the first time as a brunette. Heidi Klum’s eldest daughter new chocolate brown hair glowed in the sun as she debut the new look while walking from her car. The 17-year-old kept it lowkey as she wore a brown sweatshirt, black baggy pants and white sneakers as she chatted on the phone.

Before going brunette, Leni was a long-time blonde just like her mom. When she had her blonde locks, she and her model mom practically looked like twins. They were spotted together in Venice on vacation and if Heidi hadn’t had bangs, it would’ve been difficult to tell the two apart. They even both stunned in Dolce & Gabbana as they were on the way to the designers’ party.

Leni takes after her mom in more ways than just appearance. She followed in her mom’s footsteps and has been pursuing a career in modeling. She signed with the agency CAA Fashion in July, has walked for big names like Dolce & Gabbana and has appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany.

She has also launched her own clothing line titled About You. The line specializes in workout and comfort clothes, so the outfit she was spotted in today could’ve easily been from her collection. She has even walked as a model for her clothing line in Berlin. She strutted down the runway in a tan crop top and beige sweatpants with a matching beige throw-style cardigan and ankle boots. The fashionista definitely has what it takes to be one of the world’s biggest supermodels just like her mama.

While Heidi had Leni with Flavio Briatore, Seal adopted her and raised her as his own. Even though Seal and her mom are no longer together, the singer is still a big part of his daughter’s life. Leni and the “Kiss From a Rose” singer posed together on the red carpet in October 2021. Leni wore a tiny black dress with bedazzled fringe while Seal rocked a classic black suit for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall.