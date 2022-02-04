Nina Dobrev ‘In Awe’ Of Boyfriend Shaun White As He Heads To His 5th Winter Olympics

Nina Dobrev ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Olympic boyfriend Shaun White, a source says, and plans to ‘cheer him on’ in the Beijing Games from home.

Nina Dobrev, 33, has a vested interest in this year’s Winter Olympics. Her boyfriend Shaun White, 35, hopes to add to his gold medal collection (he’s got three already) in the snowboarding competitions. Nina isn’t attending the Beijing Games due to COVID restrictions, but a source close to The Vampire Diaries star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she’ll proudly be watching and supporting from home.

“When Nina first started dating Shaun, he had already accomplished so much in his lifetime. And she loves Shaun with all her heart but she would never keep him from continuing to follow his dream,” the insider said. “Nina couldn’t be more proud of Shaun and she is in awe of his talent.”

The source added, “The fact that he’s made it to the Olympics five times is completely mind-blowing to her. Nina and Shaun have been there for each other these last couple years and Nina plans on continuing to support Shaun as he competes in Beijing.”

While Nina “would have loved” to travel to Beijing and support her Olympic beau, she “didn’t think it was a good idea” due to the ongoing pandemic, our source said. The Bulgarian-born actress also “has work obligations” that require her to remain in the U.S. “Nina also understands that Shaun has his hands full with press, appearances, training, etc. She’s going to play it safe and cheer him on from back in the US,” the source explained. “She can’t wait to see him crush it.” HL reached out to Nina’s rep, but we haven’t heard back.

Nina and Shaun started dating during the initial COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. At the time, a source told HL that Nina “wants to let what happens happen” in terms of her relationship with Shaun. Since then, the couple has proudly flaunted their adorable romance on beach vacations and more. Nina’s even learned how to snowboard, and we can only assume Shaun was her teacher.

Shaun is one of the most talked-about athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics. He won his first gold medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics at just 19 years old. He picked up two more gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. This is expected to be Shaun’s last Olympics, so let’s hope he crushes it!