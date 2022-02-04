Exclusive

Nina Dobrev ‘In Awe’ Of Boyfriend Shaun White As He Heads To His 5th Winter Olympics

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White playng volleyball with friends in Tulum Beach, Mexico. 22 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev. Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695815_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Surf is up for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White making the best out of the waves as the couple were having fun bodyboarding in Tulum Beach, Mexico. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev. Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695817_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
and

Nina Dobrev ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Olympic boyfriend Shaun White, a source says, and plans to ‘cheer him on’ in the Beijing Games from home.

Nina Dobrev, 33, has a vested interest in this year’s Winter Olympics. Her boyfriend Shaun White, 35, hopes to add to his gold medal collection (he’s got three already) in the snowboarding competitions. Nina isn’t attending the Beijing Games due to COVID restrictions, but a source close to The Vampire Diaries star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she’ll proudly be watching and supporting from home.

“When Nina first started dating Shaun, he had already accomplished so much in his lifetime. And she loves Shaun with all her heart but she would never keep him from continuing to follow his dream,” the insider said. “Nina couldn’t be more proud of Shaun and she is in awe of his talent.”

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White
Nina Dobrev & Shaun White (Photo: MEGA)

The source added, “The fact that he’s made it to the Olympics five times is completely mind-blowing to her. Nina and Shaun have been there for each other these last couple years and Nina plans on continuing to support Shaun as he competes in Beijing.”

Related Gallery

Shaun White: See Photos Of The Olympic Snowboarder

Shaun White Adam Franzino Zita Vass Muses exhibition, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2019
Shaun White of US in action during a training session at Candido Portinari Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 September 2019. Sao Paulo will hold the World Skate Championships in the categories park and street from 09 to 25 September 2019. World Skate Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil - 09 Sep 2019
Shaun White attends Variety's third annual "Salute to Service" celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway, in New York Variety's Third Annual Salute to Service, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019

While Nina “would have loved” to travel to Beijing and support her Olympic beau, she “didn’t think it was a good idea” due to the ongoing pandemic, our source said. The Bulgarian-born actress also “has work obligations” that require her to remain in the U.S. “Nina also understands that Shaun has his hands full with press, appearances, training, etc. She’s going to play it safe and cheer him on from back in the US,” the source explained. “She can’t wait to see him crush it.” HL reached out to Nina’s rep, but we haven’t heard back.

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White
Nina Dobrev & Shaun White (Photo: BROADIMAGE/MEGA)

Nina and Shaun started dating during the initial COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. At the time, a source told HL that Nina “wants to let what happens happen” in terms of her relationship with Shaun. Since then, the couple has proudly flaunted their adorable romance on beach vacations and more. Nina’s even learned how to snowboard, and we can only assume Shaun was her teacher.

Shaun is one of the most talked-about athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics. He won his first gold medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics at just 19 years old. He picked up two more gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. This is expected to be Shaun’s last Olympics, so let’s hope he crushes it!