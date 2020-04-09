Nina Dobrev & Shaun White: The Truth About Their Relationship After They’re Spotted Hanging Out

Have Shaun White and Nina Dobrev found love in the time of coronavirus? After he was recently seen leaving her house, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if they’re officially together or not.

Amid all social distancing and prolonged quarantine, has a love bloomed between Nina Dobrev and Shaun White? The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries star first sparked romance rumors when she and Shaun, 33, went on a bike date in late March. A few weeks later, the Olympic snowboarder was spotted leaving her home after spending some time “self-isolating” together. So, does this mean that these two are officially an item? It depends. “Shaun and Nina are not putting any labels on their relationship but if you ask friends they are for sure dating,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Nina has lived the life where her relationships have been looked over with a microscope,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and she wants to let what happens happen.” Nina, according to the source, thinks Shaun is “pretty funny” and she “really loves that he’s an athlete. Those are immediate turn-ons.” As for Shaun, he “really enjoys her joy of life. They really get along and they just have fun together. This is a good start to things and friends are liking what they are hearing about how things are moving with them.”

“Nina and Shaun have hung in the same circle of friends for years,” a second source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “and have always been pretty close. But now, it’s more on a flirtatious level because they’re both single at the same time and, of course, there’s an attraction there.” Shaun and Nina have, according to the insider, “been spending more time together and really connecting on several levels.” Though it seems like these two are dating, the insider tells HollywoodLife that “they’re not official, but the potential is definitely there. It’s too soon to tell but their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where things go in the near future.”

So, in the near future, expect to see Shaun break his personal quarantine to spend more time with Nina. She’s been single since splitting from director-screenwriter Grant Mellon in November 2019. Before then, she was famously involved with her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, 41, a relationship that continues to make waves to this very day. As for Shaun, he was previously involved with Sarah Barthel, 37, the lead singer for the band Phantogram. It’s unclear when they broke up, and they were last seen together in April 2019.