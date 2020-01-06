Nina Dobrev Hits Same Globes Party As Ex Ian Somerhalder & Wife Nikki Reed 7 Yrs. After Split

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder may have split in 2013, but that didn’t stop them from living it up with his wife, Nikki Reed, at one of the 2020 Golden Globes after-parties!

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards looked like a ton of fun, but the real party started after the credits rolled. Everyone and their mother hit up the after-parties throughout Hollywood on January 5, and that included three special vampires: Nina Dobrev, 30, her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder, 41, and his wife, Nikki Reed, 31. In fact, the three attended the same shindig, the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, albeit separately. It’s unclear if Nina and Ian, who broke up in May 2013 after three years together, interacted at the party, but it’s definitely possible; The former The Vampire Diaries co-stars ended things on good terms, and Nina said just last year that she’s tight with the couple, despite their history!

Nina looked gorgeous on the red carpet for the after-party. The Fam star pulled up in a strapless gown with a full skirt, covered in red and black crystals from top to bottom. She accessorized with a simple strand of diamonds around her neck, and a pair of strappy, black sandals. She kept her ears bare, and went with subtle makeup, just a swipe of berry lipstick and matching eyeshadow. Ian was dapper, as always, in a classic black tuxedo and white shirt — no tie. But he was one-upped by his wife. Nikki, who was an ethereal goddess in a gauzy column gown made of the most beautiful orange ombré tulle. Old Hollywood curls and red lipstick completed the V Wars star’s look.

But seriously, don’t expect stories about awkward moments between these three attending the same party. Nina said in a January 2019 Watch What Happens Live interview that she doesn’t think it’s “weird” that they’re friends. “I think that’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?,” she said. “I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.” Ian and Nikki got married in April 2015; they welcomed a daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in July 2017.

