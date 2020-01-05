Golden Globes Winners 2020: Full List — Ramy Youssef & More
The winners are in! The biggest stars in television and movies were awarded during the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, and we’re updating the winners list LIVE as the show airs.
Awards season is officially underway with the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. This show honors both television and movies, and the biggest shows and films of the year were nominated for awards. Only one could win in each category, though, and the winners were announced during the live Jan. 5 broadcast. This year’s most nominated movie was Marriage Story, with six nominations. For television, Chernobyl, Unbelievable and The Crown led the pack, with four nominations each.
The 2020 Golden Globes were hosted by Ricky Gervais, with stars like Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Sofia Vergara and many more on-hand to present the awards throughout the night. As the show goes on, we’ll be updating the winners list LIVE below. Keep checking back to see who took home the awards in each category! The winners names will be BOLDED on the list below:
TELEVISION
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sasha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Limited Series or Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
FILM
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actor — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts,” CATS
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Animated Feature
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story