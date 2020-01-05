Golden Globes Winners 2020: Full List — Ramy Youssef & More

The winners are in! The biggest stars in television and movies were awarded during the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, and we’re updating the winners list LIVE as the show airs.

Awards season is officially underway with the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. This show honors both television and movies, and the biggest shows and films of the year were nominated for awards. Only one could win in each category, though, and the winners were announced during the live Jan. 5 broadcast. This year’s most nominated movie was Marriage Story, with six nominations. For television, Chernobyl, Unbelievable and The Crown led the pack, with four nominations each.

The 2020 Golden Globes were hosted by Ricky Gervais, with stars like Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Sofia Vergara and many more on-hand to present the awards throughout the night. As the show goes on, we’ll be updating the winners list LIVE below. Keep checking back to see who took home the awards in each category! The winners names will be BOLDED on the list below:

TELEVISION

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sasha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Limited Series or Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable



FILM

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actor — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” CATS

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Animated Feature

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story