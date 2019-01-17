Nina Dobrev Insists Her Friendship With Ex Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Is Not ‘Weird’

No awkward third-wheeling here! Nina Dobrev is friends with her ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed and insists it’s not ‘weird’! Watch the clip inside!

Remember when The Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev, 30, and Ian Somerhalder, 40, dated in real life, paralleling their vampire characters? What a time! Well, they broke up back in 2013, and Ian went on to date and then later marry Twilight star Nikki Reed, 30. Nina claimed in a new interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the three are all friends! While that may be weird for some to comprehend, Nina insists for them, it’s fine!

Since the late-night show takes live calls from viewers, one fan dialed in and asked Nina about the dynamic among her, Ian, and Nikki. The fan may have been trying to stir the pot – as is often the case with the questions people ask on the show, but Nina handled the question with absolute grace! “I don’t think [being friends with them is] weird at all, I think that’s great,” she said. “Why can’t everyone be friends? I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I. And what’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”

What an incredibly mature way to handle it – both the question and being happy for her ex. Host Andy Cohen, 50, agreed with Nina’s point, and responded, “Peace and love man!”

Nina and Ian met on The Vampire Diaries set and dated for about three years. While they ended things, the connection that comes from working with co-stars remote in another city for months at a time can form a bond for life. It makes sense that Nina would be friends with Ian now, especially since they did break up more than five years ago. Plus, she seems to be genuinely friends with Nikki – they even have girls’ nights out together! For these three, looks like it’s all water under the bridge now, and we’re happy that they can all be mature and adults about it. Check out the clip above to see Nina answer the question for yourself!