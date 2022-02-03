Shaun White’s Girlfriend History: Meet The Women He’s Loved From Sarah Barthel To Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev isn’t the only famous woman to date Olympian Shaun White. Take a look back at Shaun’s dating history, from his rumored romances to his years-long relationships.

Shaun White, 35, is a champion on the ski slopes. The famous snowboarder has competed in four Olympics (soon to be five, with the 2022 Beijing Games) and has won three gold medals in the half-pipe. Shaun’s also won 13 gold medals at the X-Games — the most of any snowboarder ever. Off the slopes, Shaun currently enjoys time with girlfriend Nina Dobrev, 33. Shaun dated other women before Nina. Some of those connections were brief, unconfirmed romances, while others lasted for years. Take a ride down memory lane and learn all about Shaun’s dating history.

Summer Spiro

It’s been rumored that Shaun dated Westworld actress Summer Spiro, 33, from 2004 to 2008. But in true Hollywood fashion, neither star ever confirmed if the were indeed a romantic item. Aside from Westworld, Summer’s also appeared in the Apple TV+ series Platonic and TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

Elisha Cuthbert

Shaun and Elisha Cuthbert, 39, —best known for her roles in 24 and Happy Endings — were first romantically linked when they presented at the 2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards together. They were spotted together two more times, once at the GQ 2007 “Men of the Year” party, and again for a night out in 2008. But Shaun and Elisha’s rumored romance seemingly ended afterwards, as they were never seen together again.

Arielle Vandenberg

It was in 2011 that Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg, 35, was rumored to be a fling with Shaun. The pair were seen together at the Coachella Music Festival, among other occasions. But like his other rumored relationships (at that point), Shaun never addressed his connection with Arielle.

Bar Refaeli

In May 2012, Shaun was spotted kissing Israeli model Bar Refaeli, 36, out at NYC lounge Sway. At the time, a witness told The New York Post, “They were all over each other. They were dancing, hugging, kissing — you name it.” Bar reportedly left the venue at 3 a.m. and was escorted to her car by Shaun. Such a gentleman! Roughly two months later, they were in the stands watching Michael Phelps compete during the 2012 London Olympics. Shaun and Bar’s romance seemingly ended not long after.

Sarah Barthel

Shaun’s first major girlfriend (that we know of, at least) was Phantogram band member Sarah Barthel, 38. They reportedly starting dating in 2013 after meeting at Saturday Night Live in NYC, and stayed together until around 2019. The couple was seen together in public numerous times during their six-year relationship. Shaun even discussed his romance with Sarah in an interview!

“Sarah is a genuine and beautiful person. I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together,” he told Sydney Morning Herald in Aug. 2019. “I’m not in the kids and marriage head space now, but one day for sure. I have learnt how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it’s been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing.” Shaun and Sarah split sometime after he gave that interview.

Nina Dobrev

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is currently dating Shaun, and they are so cute together! The stars began their romance during the initial COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Nina “wants to let what happens happen” in terms of her relationship with Shaun. “They really get along and they just have fun together. This is a good start to things and friends are liking what they are hearing about how things are moving with them,” the insider added.

Nina and Shaun have been going strong since then. They occasionally post each other on their respective social media accounts, including when they rang in 2022 together. Shaun has even taught her to snowboard! Seems like Nina is definitely a keeper.