Nina Dobrev Shows Off Snowboarding Skills To ‘Keep Up’ With BF Shaun White Before Olympics

Nina Dobrev’s learned a lot about snowboarding from her beau Shaun White. Just look at those smooth skills on the slopes in her new Instagram video!

Nina Dobrev, 35, has nailed snowboarding with a little help from her boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White, 35. As her beau readies to compete in the 2022 Winter Games, which starts Friday, Feb. 4 in Beijing, the Vampire Diaries alum shared an epic Instagram video of her snowboarding skills. In the footage, played to Edison Lighthouse‘s “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)”, Nina braved the cold and did all kinds of impressive tricks and jumps on the ski slopes. “just tryna keep up 🏂,” Nina wrote in her caption, an obvious reference to her three-time gold medalist boyfriend.

Nina looked so stylish on the slopes. She dressed warmly in a heavy black jacket, black and gold patterned snow pants, a pair of black gloves, and a protective helmet and goggles. She wore yellow boots that she strapped into her snowboard for the snowy activity. Nina got a bunch of compliments about her snowboarding skills from her friendly followers, including a few celebrity friends.

“Yea Dobrev !” said Nina’s former The Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley. Film producer Alee Keshishian gushed over Nina’s “incredible” snowboarding skills, while her BFF Julianne Hough jokingly told the Bulgaria-born actress, “Representing Bulgaria at the olympics are we?!” Visual artist Greg Mike brought up Nina’s connection to Shaun by commenting, “I’d say you got a pretty good teacher for lessons.”

Nina began her romance with Shaun during the initial COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Nina “wants to let what happens happen” in terms of her relationship with Shaun. “They really get along and they just have fun together. This is a good start to things and friends are liking what they are hearing about how things are moving with them,” the insider added.

As the relationship continues to blossom, Nina will surely be supporting Shaun at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Shaun’s already competed in four Olympics, so this will be his fifth and likely his last. He won his first gold medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics at just 19 years old. He picked up two more gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.