Jamie Anderson: 5 Things To Know About USA Women’s Snowboarding Champ Going To Olympics

Jamie Anderson is one of the most accomplished female snowboarders in the world! Here’s everything you need to know about the gold medal winner.

Jamie Anderson, 31, is heading to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. She will be competing for the USA in Slopestyle and Snowboard Big Air. Joining Jamie on the US Women’s Snowboarding Team are Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis, Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro, Hailey Langland, Julia Marino, Stacy Gaskill, Zoe Kalapos, Tessa Maud, Courtney Rummel and Meghan Tierney. As for the men, she is joined by the likes of Shaun White and Red Gerard. Jamie has a pretty solid team around her and based on her own skill, she may have what it takes to bring home a gold medal or two for USA. Here’s everything you need to know about the champion snowboarder.

1. Jamie Broke Two Olympic Records

2022 won’t be Jamie’s first go-around at the Olympics. The professional snowboarder competed in the first-ever Olympic Slopestyle competition in Sochi in 2014. She secured won gold, making her the first-ever Olympic Slopestyle gold medal winner. She defended her title in the following Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. This earned her the title of the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals. In 2018, she also competed in the Olympic debut of the Big Air competition and won a silver medal, earning her an additional record as the first female snowboarder to win two medals in one year.

2. Jamie Is Known As Snowboarder’s ‘Triple Crown’

The Olympics isn’t the only major snowboarding competition she has participated in, especially considering her categories are relatively new to the Olympics. She has been competing at the X Games since she was 15 years old and has won a record-breaking 19 medals. She has gone on to take gold at the X Games this season as well as Dew Tour and US Open, prompting Snowboarder to give her the “Triple Crown” title for winning the sport’s three major games.

3. Jamie Is In A Documentary

The Olympics isn’t the snowboarder’s only screen time. She also starred in a Documentary titled Full Moon. The snowboarding documentary is described as “a movie that follows some of snowboarding’s top female athletes as they take on jumps, jibs, pillows and big mountain descents around the globe.” The champion snowboarder was honored to be a part of the project.

“I feel so blessed to film with the Full Moon Film crew,” she told Snowboarder of the experience. “I havent spent a ton of time in the backcountry, but I love to ride natural terrain! Ive always looked up to Victoria Jealous for her free-flowing, effortless steez and shredding big lines. I was excited to go AK for the first time and ride some big mountains this past season. “

4. Jamie Gives Back To The Snowboarding Community

Jamie is passionate not only passionate about the sport but the snowboarding community. She participates in a number of snowboarding camps. She has even founded the Jamie Anderson Foundation in 2013 and combined her two passions of inspiring young athletes and advocating for environmental issues. Her foundation’s official mission statement is “to offer young athletes access and financial assistance to participate in winter sports, pursue their dreams and connect with the environment.” She has personally funded 30 young athletes’ careers up to the point of going to the USASA national competitions.

5. Jamie Is One Of 8 Siblings

Jamie comes from a big family! She grew up with seven other siblings in South Lake Tahoe, California. She and her sisters were homeschooled which allowed Jamie to dedicate more time to exploring the outdoors and trying her hand at snowboarding. She first started practicing at 9 years old. Her efforts have definitely paid off!