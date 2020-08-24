Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Kiss Passionately In The Ocean — See Steamy PDA Pics

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White looked crazy about each other as they stayed close and locked lips while taking a dip in the water during a getaway in Tulum, Mexico.

Nina Dobrev, 31, and Shaun White, 33, proved their new romance is going strong when they fearlessly showed off major PDA during a fun outing in the ocean. The lovebirds were enjoying time in the sun in Tulum, Mexico when they passionately kissed while splashing around in the ocean. At one point, the Olympic Gold Medalist also gave the actress a piggy back ride as she flashed a huge smile and looked like she was having the time of her life.

Shaun went shirtless and wore only swim shorts during the outing while Nina looked great in an orange one-piece swimsuit. They both also accessorized with sunglasses and Nina wore cute little golden hoop earrings for the fun occasion. Naturally red-headed Shaun also showed off blonde locks while taking in the gorgeous sights of the beach area.

Nina and Shaun have been romantically linked since March and haven’t been shy about going out in public together. They’ve been seen riding bikes together in Malibu and Shaun was spotted exiting Nina’s home. They’ve also been sharing snippets of their relationship on social media, including a video of Nina cutting her beau’s hair.

A source previously told us that the COVD-19 pandemic has been helping the two young stars get closer. “Nina and Shaun have been spending much more time together lately and this lockdown has brought them closer than ever,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May. “They have always had a really special connection, but since they’ve both always had such a busy schedule this downtime has allowed them to tune out the outside world and get to really know each other on a deeper level.”

Before Nina was enjoying time with Shaun, she was dating screenwriter-director Grant Mellon until Nov. 2019. Shaun started dating singer Sarah Barthel in 2013 and their relationship lasted five years before they called it quits.