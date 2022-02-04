Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.

Kim had posted the video of True and Chicago dancing in the aisles. Both the girls giggled, as they held hands and danced around. Chicago sported a super cute pink outfit, with a fuzzy jacket and matching sweatpants. True sported a white t-shirt and shorts. Kim was a total doting mom and aunt, as she watched her daughter have fun with her cousin. “Look who we ran into at Target! Oh my goodness,” she said. “True, do you want to see the things we bought?” Khloe, 37, posted the same video on her Instagram Story, and seemed overwhelmed by the cuteness between her daughter and niece. “My heart can’t handle this,” she wrote.

Before they ran into True, Kim had posted a photo on her Story of Chicago riding in the shopping cart, while the mom and daughter duo took a trip down the toy aisle at Target, almost two weeks after Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday. “Dreams do come true!! Love a Target day with my Chi Chi,” Kim wrote along with the picture.

Khloe has also showed off plenty of adorable photos of True, including some of the cute outfits that she’s bought for her. The reality star posted a series of photos showing her little girl dressed in an adorable Dolce & Gabbana dress that said “Only Good Vibes” and a leather jacket on January 25. Back during the holidays, Khloe also showed that she and her daughter rocked matching silver, sequin dresses for a very special celebration on Christmas Eve.