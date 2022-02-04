Jessica Alba Debuts ‘Blonde-Ish’ Highlighted Hair Makeover — Before & After

Jessica Alba is going blonde (somewhat), debuting her newly highlighted look in a recent Instagram video. Check out the before and after snapshots here!

Jessica Alba is celebrating “#friYAY” with a little bit of lightening up! The mother-of-three shared a cute Instagram video on Friday Feb. 4 to show off her blond highlighted bob, going from a deep chestnut brown to a highlighted honey style. The Sin City actress wrote “another day, another hair style” in the caption, also tagging her hair stylist Robert Ramos (who was also featured in the video mixing up the color).

In a post from just about one week ago, Jessica showed off her espresso-colored locks in the short cut in a glowing Instagram selfie. Although the California native looks gorgeous with the dark hair style, we also love the lightened up look as we prepare for summer! (We’re getting a little ahead of ourselves but Jessica’s highlighted ‘do can maybe help!)

We love to see Jessica’s behind-the-scenes looks on her Instagram, whether it’s a beauty update or something pertaining to her adorable family. Last year, the Honest Beauty founder shared a sweet video with her 13-year-old daughter Honor who is definitely growing up so quickly! In the clip, Jessica and her look-alike daughter twirled around to Donald Glover‘s “Redbone” in gorgeous, ethereal dresses. “Sunday funday with my (not so little) baby. Happy 4th, fam!” the 40-year-old captioned the post.

At the beginning of the video, the pair wore casual athleisure ensembles, in what appeared to be the Los Angeles home Jessica shares with Cash Warren. The mom-of-three donned grey leggings and a matching crop top, while Honor opted for a white tee and black yoga shorts. After a few seconds, the clip transitioned, and they reappeared in similarly pretty, floral maxi dresses.

The duo then do a couple of simple dance moves and strike a few poses, before dancing around and offering the camera wide smiles. “Omg goals,” Jersey Shore star Snooki commented, while another follower wrote, “wow! unreal how fast she grew up.” Along with Honor, Jessica also shares a nine-year-old daughter Haven and three-year-old son Hayes, with her husband.