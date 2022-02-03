See Pic

Emma Roberts Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini While Vacationing In Costa Rica — Photos

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts is stunning in the sun in a pink bikini and shades, saying farewell to her “last day in paradise” while on vacation.

Emma Roberts is soaking up the sun! The We’re the Millers actress posted a photo from “the last day in paradise” on Feb. 2, showing off her sleek figure in a raspberry-colored pink high-waisted bikini and sporting some shades to shield the Costa Rican rays. Tying her hair back into a messy bun, Emma posed on her side with her arm at her hips, also displaying her reads for the vacation: Orwell’s Roses by essayist Rebecca Solnit.

In addition to the bikini shot, Emma posted another series of photos from the tropical locale about a week ago, showing herself swimming in water in an outdoor pool beneath the forest, taking in nature in what appeared to be a meditative moment, and hiking with her pals. The Scream Queens actress wrote about the trip being a “beautiful reset” and added that it was “the most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences.”

Emma was likely in need of a “reset” since recently splitting from husband of three years Garrett Hedlund. The lovebirds broke up a few weeks ago after going through a rocky time in their relationship, according to multiple sources who spoke to PEOPLE. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” one of the insiders told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for the couple for a statement.

The news comes just one month after the actress, 30, and actor, 37, celebrated their son Rhodes‘ first birthday with a rodeo-themed party. Emma posted a slew of photos from the party to Instagram along with the captions, “Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️” and “I can’t believe you’re #1.” The baby boy was welcomed to the world in Dec. 2020 and the proud mom shared his photo and name with the public for the first time in Jan. 2021.

