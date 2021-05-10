See Pic

Emma Roberts Shares Her Baby Boy’s Face For The 1st Time: See Cute New Pic

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Emma Roberts attends the HBO premiere of "Very Ralph," at the Paley Center for Media, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts puts her growing baby bump on display as she does some shopping at Ikea. 18 Nov 2020 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715984_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Pregnant Emma Roberts gets some Xmas shopping done. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emma Roberts steps out with a friend, they have a few laughs while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. 15 Aug 2019 Pictured: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA483618_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Emma Roberts marked her first Mother’s Day by debuting her and Garrett Hedlund’s son Rhodes’ face on Instagram.

Emma Roberts, 30, showed off her and Garrett Hedlund‘s precious baby boy, Rhodes Hedlund, on social media on Sunday May 9 and for the first time ever she didn’t hide his face. In the snap, The Scream Queens star, holds her four-month-old son close, and lovingly touches the tip of her nose to his.

Emma gave birth to Rhodes at the end of 2020, and has kept his full face off of social media — until now!  For his big social media moment Rhodes appeared to be sleeping. He was bundled up in a soft off-white baby blanket. His head was kept warm with a beige beanie.

In the sweet snap Emma wore a white off the shoulder dress with her honey blonde hair styled straight to her shoulders. She added a touch of glam to her Mother’s Day look with bright red nails and matching red sunglasses perched atop her head.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the pic, adding a flower emoji. Emma’s famous friends were quick to show her love in the comments section. Paris Jackson left red heart emojis and her Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd revealed the newborn’s nickname, writing, “Rodeo!!!”

 

Emma and Garrett, 36, have remained largely out of sight since welcoming their son, but they are occasionally seen out and about in their neighborhood. On March 28 the happy little family was photographed going for a walk together near their home in Los Angeles.

Emma and Garrett have been together since 2019, following Emma’s split from her on/off boyfriend, Evan Peters. In June 2020, news broke that Emma was pregnant with the pair’s first child, but she didn’t confirm the pregnancy until the end of August.

Emma Roberts Baby First Pic
Emma Roberts was photographed in October 2020, two months before she welcomed son Rhodes Hedlund. [Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock]
Emma gushed about her baby boy in January, writing on Instagram, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right, our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

She also took to the social media photo sharing site to give love to Garrett back in February. On Valentine’s Day the stunning star shared a rare couple’s pic with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”