Emma Roberts Shares Her Baby Boy’s Face For The 1st Time: See Cute New Pic

Emma Roberts marked her first Mother’s Day by debuting her and Garrett Hedlund’s son Rhodes’ face on Instagram.

Emma Roberts, 30, showed off her and Garrett Hedlund‘s precious baby boy, Rhodes Hedlund, on social media on Sunday May 9 and for the first time ever she didn’t hide his face. In the snap, The Scream Queens star, holds her four-month-old son close, and lovingly touches the tip of her nose to his.

Emma gave birth to Rhodes at the end of 2020, and has kept his full face off of social media — until now! For his big social media moment Rhodes appeared to be sleeping. He was bundled up in a soft off-white baby blanket. His head was kept warm with a beige beanie.

In the sweet snap Emma wore a white off the shoulder dress with her honey blonde hair styled straight to her shoulders. She added a touch of glam to her Mother’s Day look with bright red nails and matching red sunglasses perched atop her head.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the pic, adding a flower emoji. Emma’s famous friends were quick to show her love in the comments section. Paris Jackson left red heart emojis and her Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd revealed the newborn’s nickname, writing, “Rodeo!!!”

Emma and Garrett, 36, have remained largely out of sight since welcoming their son, but they are occasionally seen out and about in their neighborhood. On March 28 the happy little family was photographed going for a walk together near their home in Los Angeles.

Emma and Garrett have been together since 2019, following Emma’s split from her on/off boyfriend, Evan Peters. In June 2020, news broke that Emma was pregnant with the pair’s first child, but she didn’t confirm the pregnancy until the end of August.

Emma gushed about her baby boy in January, writing on Instagram, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right, our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

She also took to the social media photo sharing site to give love to Garrett back in February. On Valentine’s Day the stunning star shared a rare couple’s pic with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”