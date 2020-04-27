Emma Roberts Channels 80’s Iconic ‘Heathers’ Character While Playing Croquet In Quarantine

Grow up, Heather. Coronavirus is so, ’20. ‘Scream Queens’ star Emma Roberts went full ‘Heathers’ fantasy while delivering a safety message during this time of quarantine.

“What’s your damage, Heather?” Emma Roberts, 29, captioned her Apr. 26 Instagram post, and fans of the 1989 cult-classic Heathers were living for her out. With a plaid skirt, red shoes, and croquet mallet, Emma pulled off a look that would make Heather Chandler (aka Kim Walker) proud. In addition to referencing a movie that everyone should be watching while “social distancing,” Emma also shared a message with her Janey Lopaty Vintage shirt that read, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” the title of The Police’s 1980 hit.

While Emma’s outfit was all about Heathers, fans were getting more of a Scream Queens vibe. “Chanel Oberlin did what Heather Chandler couldn’t,” wrote one fan, referencing Emma’s character in Ryan Murphy’s short-lived series. It’s safe to say that The Chanels – portrayed by Ariana Grande (Chanel #2), Billie Lourd (Chanel #3), and Abigail Breslin (Chanel #5) – were a loving homage to the clique from Daniel Waters and Michael Lehmann’s movie. “I LOVE CHANEL!” wrote another fan in the comments. Others quoted the movie (“Did you have a brain tumor for breakfast?”) or pitched ideas (“if there’s ever a Heathers reboot you HAVE to be heather chandler.”) “Also love that sweater, such a perfect quote for the current situation.”

Technically, there has been a reboot. Heathers the TV series premiered on the Paramount Network in October 2018. In development first for TV Land, it was moved to the former Spike TV. It was set for a March premiere – but the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting delayed its release (Spoilers for anyone who hasn’t seen it, but school violence, teen suicide, and death are central themes of the original movie.) Starring Grace Victoria Cox as the new Veronica Sawyer and Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, and Jasmine Mathews as the new Heathers, the show lasted just a single season before getting the mallet — uh, ax.

There was also Heathers: The Musical, which has a successful Off-Broadway run. Perhaps if Heathers goes the Hairspray route and shoots Heathers: The Musical – The Movie, then Emma can live out her full Heather Chandler fantasy. In the meantime, she’s staying safe at home. On those occasions when she leaves quarantine, she maintains the proper face gear – all while still looking fashionable. Same difference. All she needs now is a red scrunchie.