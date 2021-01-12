Emma Roberts Cradles Newborn Son As She Reveals Baby’s Name With Sweet New Pic

Emma Roberts shared the first ever photo of her baby boy on Jan. 12, just a little over two weeks after the ‘Screem Queens’ actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The baby has made his debut on Emma Roberts‘ Instagram page. The 29-year-old Scream Queens actress shared her first ever photo of her newborn baby boy on Jan. 12, along with other exciting information: his full name. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right [sun emoji] Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” Emma revealed underneath the mother-son photo.

Emma, who looked like the embodiment of sunshine herself in a bright orange dress and matching heels, sweetly cradled little Rhodes in the photo. He was wearing a baby beanie with teeny-tiny animal ears, making the snapshot even more adorable. The printed orange blanket that swaddled Rhodes even coordinated with his mom’s cheerful dress.

They were enjoying a sunny day in a backyard, and Emma looked like she was in absolute bliss. Both fans and Emma’s famous friends were overjoyed to see Emma loving her new role as a mom. Her Scream Queens and American Horror Story co-star, Billie Lourd, left a string of sparkly heart emojis, and stars like Lily Aldridge, Helena Christensen, Taylor Lautner and Ashley Tisdale also left similar heart emojis.

It has only been 16 days since Emma reportedly gave birth. The first-time mom and her boyfriend, Tron: Legacy star Garrett Hedlund, 36, welcomed Rhodes in Los Angeles on Dec. 27, according to TMZ. The couple, who have been dating for nearly two years, revealed that they were expecting their very first child together in August of 2020. To break the news, Emma debuted her baby bump — which she continued to show off in many more pregnancy photos leading up to the baby’s arrival.

Emma even became Cosmopolitan‘s first ever pregnant cover star, after posing on the 134-year-old magazine’s front cover for its Dec. 2020 issue. The We’re The Millers star reflected on her changing body in her cover story, telling the outlet, “To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful.”