Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, & More Stars Looking Sexy In Bright, Halloween Orange — See Pics

There is no better time to wear orange than autumn! But if you’re worried about looking like a Jack-O’-Lantern, then let these celebs inspire you to wear orange boldly and proudly.

Fall is finally here, and with it, the perfect time to wear one intimidating color of the rainbow: orange! If you’re feeling out of your realm trying to don the hue that’s become synonymous with Halloween for fear of turning into a pumpkin in the process, then let these celebs show you how to wear orange and look sexy and confident while doing it, too. One pop star who has always been bold with her fashion choices is none other than Selena Gomez, 27. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress has rocked some amazing orange looks, including a blood orange dress at the Oct. 2014 premiere of her film Rudderless. Selena totally sizzled on the red carpet in the mini-dress ensemble, and it wasn’t her last time in the bold color.

In 2017, Selena stunned the cameras while attending the premiere of 13 Reasons Why season one. The orange structured, strapless dress looked so modern and chic. Selena even added to the simple look with a pop of color with a blue nail — orange’s complimentary color. 2017 appeared to be a great year for the unsung color of the rainbow, when Bella Hadid, 23, stepped out in a flowing orange mini-dress with a long train at a Paris Fashion Week party. Bella looked positively radiant in her gown, fashioning a pair of sparkling, pointed toe pumps and a glittering choker as her accessories.

Even after 2017 the stars were confidently rocking orange. No one can really top Kendall Jenner‘s, 23, flair for fashion. While attending the CHAOS x LOVE Bruv Club launch party on June 7, 2018 in New York, she totally made her orange dress into a high fashion statement. The supermodel turned heads in her orange wrap dress and let the ensemble be the focal point of her look. She paired the dress with transparent pumps, minimal jewelry and a nude lip. But Kendall isn’t the only KarJenner who can sport the color so well.

Kylie Jenner, 22, looked beautiful in a tangerine orange dress while attending the PrettyLittleThing launch party in 2016. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul sizzled in the tropical color, pairing her look with minimal jewelry — including rings and a choker — and a pair of strappy heels. To make the frock even more fabulous, the dress was only $35! Kylie totally showed her fans and followers not only can they pull of the color, but they can do it on a budget!

Orange is in and it’s the perfect time to don the color. If you’re feeling hesitant you’ll look more like a jack-o’-lantern than a person, shed the fear! These celebs and more dazzled in the quintessential autumn color, putting their own spin on it with classic nods and modern cuts. To see more celebs donning the bold hue, click through our gallery!