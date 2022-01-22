Breaking News

Emma Roberts & Husband Garrett Hedlund Split After 3 Years Together — Report

News Writer & Reporter

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, who share one-year-old son Rhodes, reportedly broke up a few weeks ago and have been ‘trying to co-parent.’

It appears to be over for Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund. The lovebirds broke up a few weeks ago after going through a rocky time in their three-year relationship, according to multiple sources who spoke to PEOPLE. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” one of the insiders told the outlet.

The news comes just one month after the actress, 30, and actor, 37, celebrated their son Rhodes‘ first birthday with a rodeo-themed party. Emma posted several photos from the bash to Instagram along with the captions, “Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️” and “I can’t believe you’re #1.” The precious bundle of joy was welcomed to the world in Dec. 2020 and the proud mom and dad shared his photo and name with the public for the first time in Jan. 2021.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the Scream 4 star wrote alongside the pic. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Emma and Garrett first started dating in March 2019 and have been pretty open about their romance, but very private since the birth of their son. The family of three were periodically seen out and about, like when they were on a casual stroll with baby Rhodes at the end of March 2021. They appeared to be relaxed and happy as they enjoyed the sunny weather.

Back in July, Emma opened up about becoming a mom and called the experience “eye-opening.”

“That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “Where before, I’m operating in the world on my own and I’m just kind of thinking about what’s right for me. And when you have a kid, it’s like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What’s the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”

Before getting together with Garrett, Emma dated actor Evan Peters on and off for seven years. Garrett dated actress Kirsten Dunst for four years, which included a brief engagement.