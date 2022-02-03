Ciara Twins With Son Win Harrison, 1, In Matching Bronco Pickup Trucks — Watch

Ciara and son Win team up in matching Bronco trucks in an adorable mother-son Instagram video. Check out the cute clip here!

Ciara is ridin’ dirty with her sweet 1-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson! The “Ride” singer posted a cute video to her Instagram on Thursday showing she and her baby boy in matching Bronco pickup trucks — hers a real automobile and his an utterly adorable baby vehicle! “How We Roll,” Ciara captioned the post, which was notably credited as being filmed by “Daddy” aka her hubby Russell Wilson. The cute clip was taken in the driveway of a residence and Ciara, for her part, wore a black t-shirt and wore her hair in natural long curls, looking down tenderly at her son as he appreciated his mom’s presence.

In addition to the cute snaps with son Win, Ciara also posted some gorgeous shots to her Instagram on Jan. 29, while away on an idyllic vacation. The “1,2 Step” singer, 36, posed in a slew of sexy snaps first lounging by a pool with a sparkling ocean in the background. She rocked a stylish red swimsuit with various cutouts and graphic wrap.

In one of the pics, Ciara rested her head on her arm as she modeled the stylish ensemble. She styled her chestnut tresses in long, loose beach waves and also donned bangle bracelets, a bejeweled choker, diamond earrings, and some round-frame designer sunglasses to keep out the bright rays.

In addition to her sexy single posts and pics with her son, Ciara has also been sharing some great shots of her husband Russell. The “Goodies” singer posted some hunky shots showing off her handsome hubby in a series of shots shared to her Instagram a few days ago. “Proud of you Baby @DangeRussWilson!” she captioned the post which displayed her “9x Pro Bowler” husband shirtless on the beach of their vacation locale. “You continually inspire me!”

Dating at the beginning of 2015, Ciara and Russell were engaged a year later in March 2016. Four months later they walked down the aisle together. The adorable couple share a daughter, Sienna, and son, Win. Ciara also has a son, Future Jr., with her ex-fiancé, Future.