Watch

Ciara Twins With Son Win Harrison, 1, In Matching Bronco Pickup Trucks — Watch

Ciara, Win Harrison
StarPix/Marion Curtis for Haddad Logo Brands/Shutterstock
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Singer Ciara looks down at her son, Win Harrison Wilson, 1, as she poses for photos in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, . Ciara visited the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
First lady Jill Biden, singer Ciara Princess Wilson, right, with her children Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1, watch from the White House balcony as President Joe Biden, leave the White House on Marine One, in Washington. Biden is traveling to visit the General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Exclusive AR - Web: £350 set fee £50pp. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing for all territories. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jackson Lee/Shutterstock (12168064k) Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they leave a restaurant after having dinner with their kids in New York City Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

Ciara and son Win team up in matching Bronco trucks in an adorable mother-son Instagram video. Check out the cute clip here!

Ciara is ridin’ dirty with her sweet 1-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson! The “Ride” singer posted a cute video to her Instagram on Thursday showing she and her baby boy in matching Bronco pickup trucks — hers a real automobile and his an utterly adorable baby vehicle! “How We Roll,” Ciara captioned the post, which was notably credited as being filmed by “Daddy” aka her hubby Russell Wilson. The cute clip was taken in the driveway of a residence and Ciara, for her part, wore a black t-shirt and wore her hair in natural long curls, looking down tenderly at her son as he appreciated his mom’s presence.

In addition to the cute snaps with son Win, Ciara also posted some gorgeous shots to her Instagram on Jan. 29, while away on an idyllic vacation. The “1,2 Step” singer, 36, posed in a slew of sexy snaps first lounging by a pool with a sparkling ocean in the background. She rocked a stylish red swimsuit with various cutouts and graphic wrap.

In one of the pics, Ciara rested her head on her arm as she modeled the stylish ensemble. She styled her chestnut tresses in long, loose beach waves and also donned bangle bracelets, a bejeweled choker, diamond earrings, and some round-frame designer sunglasses to keep out the bright rays.

In addition to her sexy single posts and pics with her son, Ciara has also been sharing some great shots of her husband Russell. The “Goodies” singer posted some hunky shots showing off her handsome hubby in a series of shots shared to her Instagram a few days ago. “Proud of you Baby @DangeRussWilson!” she captioned the post which displayed her “9x Pro Bowler” husband shirtless on the beach of their vacation locale. “You continually inspire me!”

Dating at the beginning of 2015, Ciara and Russell were engaged a year later in March 2016. Four months later they walked down the aisle together. The adorable couple share a daughter, Sienna, and son, Win. Ciara also has a son, Future Jr., with her ex-fiancé, Future.

 