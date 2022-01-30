See Pics

Ciara Sunbathes In A Sexy Red Swimsuit With Cut Outs On Tropical Vacation – Photo

Ciara set temperatures soaring as she posed in a very revealing outfit to show off her incredible figure during a sun-soaked getaway.

If Ciara ever needed a back-up career, she could definitely turn in her microphone for a modeling contract. The “1,2 Step” singer, 36, posed like a cover girl pro in her latest slew of sexy snaps which she posted to her Instagram on Saturday (January 29). Lounging by a pool with a sparkling ocean in the background, Ciara rocked a stylish red swimsuit and graphic wrap.

In one pic, Ciara rested her head on her arm as she modeled the unique ensemble. She kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose with a part in the middle as they cascaded over her shoulders. To top off the sophisticated chic look, the mother of two donned bangle bracelets, a bejeweled choker, diamond earrings and a set of designer sunglasses.

Ciara has been setting temperatures soaring as of late, as this latest photo dump follows others she posted to ring in the new year. One had her modeling a slinky red dress from her clothing line LITA by Ciara. In another, she showed off her flawless figure in a neon green bikini while relaxing on a tropical getaway. She captioned the photo, “TTO & [sun emoji] The perfect way to start the week!”

Meanwhile, Ciara has been going from strength to strength with her husband Russell Wilson. For his 33rd birthday in November, Ciara posted photos of the A-list couple together with the heartfelt caption, “On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born.”

Ciara continued her caption, “An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration. The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you.

Dating at the beginning of 2015, Ciara and Russell were engaged a year later in March 2016. Four months later they walked down the aisle together. The adorable couple share a daughter, Sienna, and son, Win. Ciara also has a son, Future Jr., with her ex-fiancé, Future.

 