Ciara Rocks A Neon Bikini & Strikes A Pose At The Beach — Photo

Ciara looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a sexy neon green bikini while posing on the beach during her vacation.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ciara, 36, it’s that she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she posed on the beach during her vacation. The singer posted a photo of herself from behind, rocking a neon green bikini with a bottle of Ten To One Rum next to her. She captioned the photo, “TTO & [sun emoji] The perfect way to start the week!”

In the photo, Ciara rocked a halterneck bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that were cheeky on the sides, revealing her toned figure. She had her hair down in salty beach waves from the ocean and she pushed it back off her shoulder.

Ciara has been loving neon lately and just the day before she looked amazing when she wore a neon pink silk Lita by Ciara outfit. In the photo, she donned the long-sleeve slinky button-down top with a pair of matching straight-leg pants. She styled the look with a pair of neon green platform thong sandals and she captioned the photo, “Vibrant Tingz.”

Ciara’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect lately and another one of our favorite looks was her head-to-toe black leather outfit at Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction back in November. Ciara slayed in a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit that featured long sleeves with a cutout collared crop top. The bodice of the one-piece featured a skintight underwire corset that looked like armor and the bottom half of the suit featured baggy leather pants.

Ciara topped her look off with cool boots that looked like garbage bags that were cinched around her ankles and she threw her honey-colored hair back into a high, curly messy ponytail done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.