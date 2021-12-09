Watch

Ciara Goes Topless & Twerks On The Beach For Sexy ‘Balance Challenge’ — Watch

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN BRAZIL ** Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - Singer Ciara is enjoying her time in Rio ahead of Carnaval festivities. Pictured here during a sexy photoshoot at the Hotel Emiliano in Rio.Pictured: CiaraBACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GADE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara ACE Awards, Arrivals, Cipriani, New York, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Ciara27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Russell Wilson and Ciara head to dinner at Philippe Chow Russell Wilson and Ciara out and about, New York, USA - 30 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ciara just slayed TikTok’s balance challenge with an ultra sexy twerking video as she showed off her impressive skills!

Ciara, 36, just owned TikTok. The “Oh” singer twerked up a storm as she filmed herself topless while doing the Balance challenge in a video posted to social media on Thursday, Dec. 9. Wearing just an orange sarong, her blonde-highlighted hair cascaded down her back as she danced to the tune “love nwantiti (North African Remix)” by CKay feat. ElGrande Toto.

While standing crouched in sand, Ciara danced away as she impressively balanced a bottle of Marc-Kwesi Farrell‘s Ten To One Rum. The glass bottle looked totally full, and we’re absolutely amazed that it didn’t fall of CiCi’s head at any point during the 37 second clip. The video began zoomed in on her orange skirt before the person filming pulled away, capturing Ciara in the frame for the rest of the clip. Towards the end, she turned her head to the camera and smiled.

“She Got Balance. #balancechallenge,” she began in the Instagram caption. “That @TenToOneRum is fun!” she hilariously added, teasing she maybe had some before jumping into the sexy dance.

Her millions of followers — including a few famous pals — were living for the video! “Well DAMNNNN RUSS!!!!,” Kelly Rowland wrote, shouting out Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson. Celeb makeup artist Yolonda Frederick simply wrote a slew of fire emojis.

Ciara has been popping up on social media sipping on the rum, which she is a partner in, per their official Instagram. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner in @Ciara— courageous, optimistic, and independent, she embodies all of the qualities that are foundational to TTO,” they announced on Oct. 1. Per a press release, she is an investor, co-owner and director for the company to help “re-write the rum narrative.”

Related Gallery

Ciara -- Pics Of The Singer

First lady Jill Biden, singer Ciara Princess Wilson, right, with her children Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1, watch from the White House balcony as President Joe Biden, leave the White House on Marine One, in Washington. Biden is traveling to visit the General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Singer Ciara looks down at her son, Win Harrison Wilson, 1, as she poses for photos in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, . Ciara visited the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Ciara Missy Elliott is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Nov 2021

Ciara twerked up a storm as she balanced a bottle of Ten To One rum on her head. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock) 

“From my first sip of Ten To One, I was immediately transported,” Ciara said in a statement. “Not only is the product exceptional, but Marc has helped the brand establish a clear and authentic point of view. I knew immediately that I had to get involved!”, adding, “I couldn’t be more excited to help the brand build on its amazing foundation, and invite new audiences to rediscover their love for rum through Ten To One.”

“It’s a Ten To One kind of weekend,” the companies IG read on another photo of Ciara sipping a glass. The singer looked amazing as usual in a fitted camel colored leather catsuit featuring a bolt belt and zip down front, styled by the one-and-only Kollin Carter.