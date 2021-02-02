Bianka Bryant, 4, Shows Off Her Curls While Doing TikTok’s ‘I’m So Pretty’ Challenge With Mom

She may only be four years old, but Bianka Bryant is already taking TikTok by storm. She proved she’s a pro by partaking in the viral I’m So Pretty challenge on Feb. 1.

Bianka Bryant, 4, took on TikTok’s I’m So Pretty challenge, and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, posted the results. The viral video craze challenges users to start out with their completely natural face before covering up the camera to reveal a fully glammed-up look. Of course, Bianka is just a toddler, so her version of the challenge was a bit simpler, but she still nailed the concept!

First, Vanessa showed Bianka how it was done by demonstrating the movements with her own hand, and then, in a second clip, Bianka did it on her own! She giggled and flashed a toothy grin as the video filmed. The little one’s curly hair was on full display, and she shook it out to show it off in the second half of the footage. Adorable!

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Bryant family, as Jan. 26 marked the one year anniversary since the deaths of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant. Vanessa and her three daughters — Bianka, 4, Natalia, 18, and Capri, 1 — got out of Los Angeles during that difficult time. Instead, they spent the week in the mountains on a ski trip. Bianka even took skiing lessons and showed off her skills in videos that were posted to Vanessa’s page!

Despite everything that the family has dealt with in the last year, they’ve still been able to celebrate big moments. At 18, Natalia is currently applying to colleges to go to next year. Earlier this week, Vanessa revealed that her oldest child had been accepted to Chapman University in California. However, the teenager may decide not to stay on the west coast — Vanessa previously shared that New York University is another one of Natalia’s top choices (if she gets in)!

Still, the ladies have, of course, also been dealing with immense grief. “Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions,” Vanessa admitted on Instagram in January. “One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I look at my daughters and try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of your day isn’t. Find your reason.”