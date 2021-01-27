See Pic

Vanessa Bryant Takes Daughters On Snowy Getaway After Marking One Year Since Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths

kobe
MEGA
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Vanessa Bryant has shared a snap with her daughters Natalia and Capri on a winter getaway, one year after they lost Kobe and Gianna in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, has taken her daughters on a snowy vacation, one year after the loss of Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. The proud mama took to Instagram on January 27 to share a photo of herself with her daughters Natalia, 17, and Capri, 1, enjoying the snow. In the selfie, the trio wore protective face masks and donned ski gear as they posed in front of the white backdrop. Baby Capri rocked a bright pink puffy coat with a fur trim while Vanessa and her eldest daughter Natalia opted for neutral hues.

The winter getaway comes one year after the family’s loss of Kobe and Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven others. Vanessa opened up about the immeasurable loss in a January 15 Instagram post. “Let me be real — grief is a messed up cluster of emotions,” she began. “One day, you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Vanessa also shared a moving letter she received from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey Callaghan. “Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you),” she began. “Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig … I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!” This year, Kobe would’ve turned 43 in August, and Gigi would’ve celebrated her 15th birthday in May.