Ciara Is Red Hot In Silky Mini Dress For Gorgeous Photos – ‘Lady In Red’

Ciara looked unbelievably sexy in a bright red silk mini dress when she posted a slew of photos modeling the outfit.

When it comes to Ciara, 36, one thing is for sure – she always manages to look sexy and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. The singer posted a slideshow of photos rocking a silky red mini dress with the caption, “Lady in Red,” with a red heart.

Ciara styled the dress from her clothing line LITA by Ciara in a variety of ways and in the first photo from the slideshow, she rocked the dress on top of a tight white T-shirt. In the second photo, Ciara ditched the tee, and instead, wore the dress alone with no bra underneath.

The silky mini featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut cowl neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She pulled the sides of the skirt up to show off her toned legs, while a diamond choker necklace completed her look.

In the final photo, Ciara wore the dress on top of the tee again but this time, she added a pair of black leather mid-calf combat boots, giving the look an edgy twist. As for her glam, Ciara kept her brown hair down in super tight, and voluminous curls swept to the side while a sultry smokey eye and a subtle red lip completed her look.

Ciara has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy photos and just the other day she posted a picture of herself from behind, rocking a neon green bikini with a bottle of Ten To One Rum next to her. She captioned the photo, “TTO & [sun emoji] The perfect way to start the week!”

In the photo, Ciara rocked a halterneck bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that were cheeky on the sides, revealing her toned figure. She had her hair down in salty beach waves from the ocean and she pushed it back off her shoulder.