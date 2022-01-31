See Pic

Psalm West, 2, Looks Just Like Big Brother Saint, 6, In Adorable New Photo

Beverly Hills, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West
Kim Kardashian showed her super cute youngest son with a sweet photo of him showing off a big smile on her Instagram.

Psalm West is growing up to look like his older brother Saint! Psalm’s mom Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her two-year-old youngest child on Instagram on Sunday January 30. The SKIMS founder shared the sweet photo with a vampire emoji in the caption, probably referencing Psalm’s sharp-looking teeth in his big smile.

Psalm rocked a white t-shirt, as he chilled in a ball-pit with a huge smile. His hair was adorably braided, and he looked like his big brother, with his signature locks. Besides his doting mom, Psalm’s grandma Kris Jenner also had a sweet message for her grandson in a comment. “Love him so much!” she wrote along with heart-eye and red heart emojis.

While he’s starting to look like his older brother, Psalm has spent plenty of time bonding with all of his siblings. He was spotted playing with his big sister Chicago at the playground on January 19, and the brother and sister duo looked like they were having a great time running around and riding scooters on the relaxing day in Beverly Hills. Kim has shared plenty of other sweet photos of Psalm. Back in September, she posted a clip of him sucking his thumb, as she put him to bed.

Kim holds a young Psalm, while with Saint. (SplashNews.com)

Even though Psalm is looking more and more like his big brother everyday, Saint is growing up too! Back in November, Kim posted a few photos of all of her kids, including her oldest daughter North, and Saint looked so big next to all of his siblings. Kim’s older son has also seemingly taken a liking to sports! His dad Kanye West shared a photo of the youngster holding onto the rim of a basketball hoop, after doing a slam dunk! Kanye also shared that his son got a very special football coaching session from one of the greatest to ever play: Tom BradyYe posted a clip of Saint throwing the pigskin around with the seven-time Super Bowl champion in November.

 