Joy Behar Shades Sarah Palin After She Galavants Around NYC Unvaccinated

The comedian signed off of ‘The View’ for the week with a message for anyone who might run into the former Alaska governor!

Mask up! Joy Behar, 79, went into the weekend with a warning for New Yorkers who may run into Sarah Palin, 57, as she’s been spotted in a few NYC hot spots, since testing positive for COVID-19. The comedian shaded the unvaccinated politician, while wishing viewers a good weekend on the Friday January 28 episode of the talk show. “Take a little time to enjoy The View, and if you see Sarah Palin, you better get tested,” she said.

As the show’s credits music played, Joy could be heard laughing that it’s possible that people based in the Empire State could bump into the former Alaska governor, who is in New York for a defamation trail against The New York Times, which has been delayed due to her positive test. “That’s all I have to say. In New York City, anyway, she’s around,” Joy quipped as the broadcast ended.

Sarah had reportedly tested positive for COVID on Tuesday January 25, and she was seen eating outside at the Italian eatery Elios that same day. She’d eaten inside the establishment on Saturday without presenting a vaccination card. The failed vice presidential candidate had also eaten at another restaurant Campagnola on Tuesday. “She showed up to apologize [on Wednesday, after her positive test] and was not allowed to come inside,” a rep for Elios told HollywoodLife. “It was a mistake that she was dining, and we take full responsibility for that.”

The View had used Sarah’s return to the restaurant as a jumping off point to discuss quarantine periods and vaccine card checks. Joy had also shaded the politician during that discussion. “She’s a privileged and an arrogant, entitled person. So she thinks she can do whatever she wants,” she said. “The punishment is that Sarah Palin is now in the public eye again, dying for relevancy. Well, here it is!”

Joy wasn’t the only View host to slam Sarah. Former co-host Meghan McCain, whose father late Senator John McCain ran for president with Sarah as his running mate in 2008, railed against her for dining indoors while unvaccinated. “Is she crazy? Day two? I haven’t seen her or talked to her for many years, aside from some short emails when my father passed, so I can’t imagine what she is thinking but this is highly irresponsible,” she told DailyMail. “This was selfish, reckless and stupid. Just because it’s not illegal doesn’t mean it is not unethical.”