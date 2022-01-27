Excl Details

Sarah Palin Dines In NYC After Positive COVID Test & ‘Didn’t Present Vax Card’ On Prior Outing

Sarah Palin
Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock
Sarah Palin Former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin waves to supporters before addressing a Tea Partly Express Rally in Manchester, N.H. Palin's husband Todd, released a statement, responding to Joe McGinniss' "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin," as "disgusting lies, innuendo and smears" as the former Alaska governor's camp sought to discredit a racy biography that includes allegations of infidelity and drug use Palin-Book, Manchester, USA
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin listens to a sermon during a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, in Charlotte, N.C Billy Graham, Charlotte, USA - 02 Mar 2018
Sarah Palin, political commentator and former governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, in Seattle Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks, NFL football game, Seattle, USA - 15 Dec 2016
Sarah Palin seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center, in Pasadena, CA Politicon 2016, Pasadena, USA View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

The restaurant where Sarah Palin ate on Jan. 22 said it was a ‘mistake’ to seat the unvaccinated politician. Sarah then returned and ate there again on Jan. 26 after testing positive for the virus.

Sarah Palin was spotted dining at a New York restaurant on Wednesday (January 26) after it was revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days earlier. The 57-year-old former Alaska governor, who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, ate outdoors with a group of friends at the Italian hot spot Elio’s, making it her second visit to the establishment since Saturday, when she dined indoors without presenting a vaccination card. On Tuesday, she also dined at another eatery called Campagnola, per the Daily Mail. With the two most recent outings, the failed VP candidate appeared to be flouting local health and safety measures, which call for positive coronavirus cases to isolate for at least five days.

Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin dined at a New York restaurant on January 26, 2022, a few days after testing positive for Covid. (Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock)

“Our goal has always been to incentivize isolation for those testing positive for Covid and providing them multiple resources,” a New York City Hall spokesperson said in a statement. “That being said we hope that anybody who has Covid is isolating for their own safety and the safety of all new Yorkers and find it highly irresponsible that Sarah Palin refuses to do so.”

Sarah placed Elio’s in jeopardy of a fine for dining indoors on Saturday, and the restaurant took ownership of its mistake for letting her inside. “Sarah didn’t present the vaccination card on Saturday night and she shouldn’t have been able to sit down,” a rep for Elio’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She showed up to apologize [on Wednesday, after her positive test] and was not allowed to come inside. Some outlets are reporting that she was in the restaurant [on Wednesday], but she did not step foot in here, I want that to be clear. It was a mistake that she was dining, and we take full responsibility for that.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Coronavirus: Bill Maher, Tom Hanks & More

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at a protest at the US Capitol, hosted by People's Watch. Protesters have been at the Capitol since Monday, September 27 and plan to continue the protest until Congress passes the Build Back Better Act (a.k.a. reconciliation budget) and its investments in healthcare, citizenship, and climate solutions. AOC Speaks At Protest For Build Back Better Plan At US Capitol, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2021
LL Cool J MCM Beverly Hills Store Opening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019 Wearing MCM
Lil Nas X Variety Hitmakers Presented by Peacock, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Dec 2021

Sarah Palin
The former Alaska governor stopped in for a meal at Elio’s, making it her second visit since the weekend. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

“We are super vigilant at this point,” the rep continued. “Sarah coming to apologized caused a huge issue for us as well and made things worse. After we made the mistake, we contacted customers and tested staff we took responsibility for making the mistake.” The rep said they are following all mandates and are not taking the situation lightly. “People are saying we don’t check regulars that is not true. We do track repeat visitors and have a list of who is vaccinated. Many restaurants do this and we are allowed to do it. Some are saying we just let famous people do what they want and that is simply not true.”

Palin is in Manhattan for her defamation trial against The New York Times, which has now been delayed until February 3 after the judge revealed on Monday that Palin tested positive for the virus. “She is, of course, unvaccinated,” U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff told his Manhattan courtroom, per reports. Palin is accusing the outlet of libeling her in a 2017 editorial linking an ad from her political action committee to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that killed six people and wounded 12 others, including U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords.

The former politician also tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021. At a Turning Point USA rally in December, Palin told the crowd that she would only get vaccinated against Covid “over my dead body.” “I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids either,” she added.