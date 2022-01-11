Sarah Palin Rants That Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is ‘Obsessed With Sex’ & Twitter Claps Back

The former Alaska governor accused the New York congresswoman of avoiding accountability in a bizarre interview with Fox News.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, 57, strangely called out New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, during a Monday January 10 interview on Fox News. The former vice presidential candidate claimed that Ocasio-Cortez had an “obsession with sex” in a heated rant. People on Twitter fired back at Palin, accusing her of projecting her own feelings about sex during the strange and confusing rant.

Failed governor and failed VP candidate Sarah Palin makes desperate attempt to seem relevant and get on TV by accusing AOC of being obsessed with sex. pic.twitter.com/2QqfknTPD3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2022

Throughout one of her responses, Palin accused the New York congresswoman of deflecting from issues by putting the focus on sex. “Liberals, socialists even, their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are, and here, her obsession with, at least suggestions of, always gender and sex, even. I truly believe there are enough Americans that get it and understand what her tactic is, and that is to deflect from what the real issues are,” she said.

As Palin’s rant continued, it became evident that she seemed to be referencing one of Ocasio-Cortez’s where she clapped back at Steve Cortes, a former campaign advisor to ex President Donald Trump. The representative called Cortes a “creepy weirdo” after he called her out for vacationing with her boyfriend Riley Roberts in Florida. “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted in the clever callout.

Palin seemed to reference this moment in her confusing tirade, suggesting that the tweet was a way to avoid accountability. “Take this issue though, with her suggestion of dating, and attraction to someone and blaming her failures on that, and that obsession with sex. Look at how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound into the public’s head that advertising who is attracted to who, what people do in their own bedrooms. All those things that have to do with privacy and sex, the liberals, not the conservatives, are the one who pound, pound, pound, after that, and obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable,” Palin said.

Given the former governor’s peculiar fixation and confusing delivery in the interview, people on Twitter naturally called her out. The political organization Occupy Democrats said that her whole response “sounds like bizarre projection.” Political commentator Christopher Hahn hilariously likened her to Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, and said that Palin was “upset” that Boebert “stole her act.”

BREAKING: Sarah Palin goes on a deranged Fox News rant saying that AOC has an “obsession with sex” and that liberals want to “pound, pound, pound” sex into the minds of the American public. RT IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE BIZARRE PROJECTION TO YOU! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin is upset that Lauren Boebert stole her act. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin says that AOC and liberals are “obsessed with sex”. Which is a weird thing to say, coming from a woman who has so many kids that she ran out of human names. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin speaking is like Miles Davis playing a whoopee cushion instead of a Trumpet. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2022

Many other people on Twitter made jokes at Palin’s expense. Filmmaker Jeremy Newberger likened her to “Miles Davis playing a whoopee cushion instead of a Trumpet.” Comedian Steve Hoffstetter made a quip about how she has five kids of her own. He said that her accusing Ocasio-Cortez of being “obsessed with sex” as “a weird thing to say coming from a woman who has so many kids that she ran out of human names.”