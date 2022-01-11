Interview

Sarah Palin Rants That Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is ‘Obsessed With Sex’ & Twitter Claps Back

Sarah Palin, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Shutterstock
Sarah Palin Former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin waves to supporters before addressing a Tea Partly Express Rally in Manchester, N.H. Palin's husband Todd, released a statement, responding to Joe McGinniss' "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin," as "disgusting lies, innuendo and smears" as the former Alaska governor's camp sought to discredit a racy biography that includes allegations of infidelity and drug use Palin-Book, Manchester, USA
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin listens to a sermon during a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, in Charlotte, N.C Billy Graham, Charlotte, USA - 02 Mar 2018
Sarah Palin, political commentator and former governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, in Seattle Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks, NFL football game, Seattle, USA - 15 Dec 2016
Sarah Palin seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center, in Pasadena, CA Politicon 2016, Pasadena, USA View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

The former Alaska governor accused the New York congresswoman of avoiding accountability in a bizarre interview with Fox News.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin57, strangely called out New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez32, during a Monday January 10 interview on Fox News. The former vice presidential candidate claimed that Ocasio-Cortez had an “obsession with sex” in a heated rant. People on Twitter fired back at Palin, accusing her of projecting her own feelings about sex during the strange and confusing rant.

Throughout one of her responses, Palin accused the New York congresswoman of deflecting from issues by putting the focus on sex. “Liberals, socialists even, their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are, and here, her obsession with, at least suggestions of, always gender and sex, even. I truly believe there are enough Americans that get it and understand what her tactic is, and that is to deflect from what the real issues are,” she said.

As Palin’s rant continued, it became evident that she seemed to be referencing one of Ocasio-Cortez’s where she clapped back at Steve Cortes, a former campaign advisor to ex President Donald TrumpThe representative called Cortes a “creepy weirdo” after he called her out for vacationing with her boyfriend Riley Roberts in Florida. “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted in the clever callout.

Palin went on a bizarre rant about Ocasio-Cortez during her appearance on Fox. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- PICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Riley Roberts. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., left, is seen leaving orientation session for new members of congress, in Washington. Walking alongside Ocasio-Cortez is Riley Roberts, right Congress New Members, Washington, USA - 13 Nov 2018
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, the winner of the Democratic primary victory in New York's 14th Congressional District, hugs campaign volunteer Riley Roberts, in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's election, Wednesday June 27, 2018, in New York Primary-Ocasio-Cortez, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2018
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York NY Premiere of "Little Women", New York, USA - 07 Dec 2019

Palin seemed to reference this moment in her confusing tirade, suggesting that the tweet was a way to avoid accountability. “Take this issue though, with her suggestion of dating, and attraction to someone and blaming her failures on that, and that obsession with sex. Look at how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound into the public’s head that advertising who is attracted to who, what people do in their own bedrooms. All those things that have to do with privacy and sex, the liberals, not the conservatives, are the one who pound, pound, pound, after that, and obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable,” Palin said.

Given the former governor’s peculiar fixation and confusing delivery in the interview, people on Twitter naturally called her out. The political organization Occupy Democrats said that her whole response “sounds like bizarre projection.” Political commentator Christopher Hahn hilariously likened her to Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, and said that Palin was “upset” that Boebert “stole her act.”

Many other people on Twitter made jokes at Palin’s expense. Filmmaker Jeremy Newberger likened her to “Miles Davis playing a whoopee cushion instead of a Trumpet.” Comedian Steve Hoffstetter made a quip about how she has five kids of her own. He said that her accusing Ocasio-Cortez of being “obsessed with sex” as “a weird thing to say coming from a woman who has so many kids that she ran out of human names.”

 