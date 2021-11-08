Breaking News

Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Her Third Child With Husband Ricky Bailey

The former Alaskan governor’s middle daughter Willow revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy with her husband!

There’s a bun in the oven! Willow Bailey is almost halfway through her pregnancy with her third child with her husband Ricky Bailey. The 27-year-old is the third child and second daughter of 2008 vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, 57. She revealed that she’s expecting in an Instagram video posted on Sunday November 7.

Willow revealed that she and Ricky are expecting with a clip of her showing off her baby bump, while she rocked a beautiful green, striped dress, and a flannel button-down over it. She also accessorized with a necklace with a gold charm in the middle of it. “Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret – one more week and we’ll be half way with our BOY,” she wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji. Willow shared the video, after sharing pictures on her story of a day spent with her twins and other family members. She’d shared a photo of herself holding here daughters hands as they walked, and she’d reposted a picture that her mom had taken with one of her daughters on her shoulders during a trip to the zoo.

The baby boy will be Willow’s third child, after she gave birth to twin girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019. Sarah also shared the pregnancy announcement video to her story, where she wrote “Blessings on your children, and their children, and their children…” The former governor also tagged Willow and Ricky. Willow’s older sister Bristol, 31, also reshared the video on her story. “Can’t wait for my sis’ baby BOY,” she wrote.

Willow is one of five children that the Sarah had with her ex-husband Todd, who filed for divorce in 2019. Other than Bristol and Willow, the exes also share an older son Track, 32, a younger daughter Piper, 20, and their youngest son Trig, 13. When Willow has her son, it’ll make the 2008 vice presidential candidate a grandmother for the sixth time. Other than her daughter’s twins, Sarah also has three grandchildren from Bristol: Tripp Easton Michtell Johnston, 12, Sailor Grace Meyer, 5, and Atlee Bay Meyer, 4.

 