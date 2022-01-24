Watch

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Bill Maher Over ‘Masked Paranoid’ Comments On ‘The View’

whoopi goldberg, bill maher
MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
THE VIEW, Barbara Walters, 1997-. photo: Andrew Eccles / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
THE VIEW - 10/8/18 "The View" welcomes co-host Meghan McCain back to the Hot Topics table, Jamie Lee Curtis is the guest, and Yvette Nicole Brown co-hosts today, Monday, October 8, 2018. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the ABC Television Network. VW18 (ABCLou Rocco) MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - Michael Ealy and Sanaa Lathan are the guests today, Thursday, September 10, 2015. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Lou Rocco) JOY BEHAR View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Real Time’ host had cracked jokes about being tired about COVID precautions, including masks, on his show, and Whoopi fired back.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t laughing at Bill Maher’jokes about COVID-19 precautions. The View co-host didn’t hold back, when discussing a clip from the comedian’s show where he made fun of different safety measures in place to prevent spreading the virus, including mask wearing and checking vaccination statuses. Whoopi, 66, made it clear that she thought Bill’s, 66, monologue jokes were “not funny” in a Monday January 24 episode of The View.

During an episode of Bill’s HBO show Real Time, he’d complained about everything from wearing a mask to getting his temperature checked at different places when he’s out. “I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore—your masked paranoid world. You go out. It’s silly now! You have to have a mask. You have to have a card. You have to have a booster. They scan your head, like you’re a cashier, and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas. You are,” he joked.

After the clip finished, Whoopi seemed disgusted by Bill’s jokes, especially people who have had loved ones die, because of COVID. “That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids to this [virus] or people who have lost family members or dear friends to this. Listen, nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something that we’re doing, because it’s sexually gratifying,” she said, before explaining why so many people are still careful when it comes to the virus. “This is what we’re doing to protect our families.”

Whoopi then offered some advice to Bill before calling him out once more. “You don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody, because if you’re the one who’s not paying attention, and you’re coughing and sneezing, then stay out of the public, man. Nobody wants this. I don’t want it,” she said. “I think he’s forgetting that people are still at risk who cannot get vaccinated: little kids under the age of five or people with health conditions. How dare you be so flippant, man.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Coronavirus: Bill Maher, Tom Hanks & More

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at a protest at the US Capitol, hosted by People's Watch. Protesters have been at the Capitol since Monday, September 27 and plan to continue the protest until Congress passes the Build Back Better Act (a.k.a. reconciliation budget) and its investments in healthcare, citizenship, and climate solutions. AOC Speaks At Protest For Build Back Better Plan At US Capitol, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2021
LL Cool J MCM Beverly Hills Store Opening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019 Wearing MCM
Lil Nas X Variety Hitmakers Presented by Peacock, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Dec 2021

Whoopi didn’t hold back in calling out Bill Maher over jokes about COVID precautions. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Joy Behar also threw her own quip in about the way that Bill seemed to be putting down all the precautions. She made a joke about him likening the precautions to a bad ex. “They’re over it like a relationship!” Joy joked. After some more discussion, Whoopi once again reminded that some people aren’t able to get vaccinated yet and reminded everyone that they were “playing Russian Roulette” with their health by not being careful, before going to a commercial.

 

 