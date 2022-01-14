See Pic

Orlando Bloom Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Fiancé Katy Perry — Photos

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
BACKGRID
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom attend the Variety's 2021 Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 30 September 2021. Variety's 2021 Power of Women Event in Beverly Hills, USA - 30 Sep 2021
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at church Wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. York Minster, UK - 31 Aug 2019
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess Wedding, Rome, Italy - 20 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Happy birthday, Orlando! His fiancée Katy Perry took him out to dinner at Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles for the special occasion.

Orlando Bloom is another year older. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, January 13. The Capricorn was in good company for his birthday as he went out to dinner with his fiancée Katy Perry. They spent the evening at the restaurant Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles with some of their friends. Good times were had by all as the engaged couple was spotted settling into their seats beside their friends in the bright pink restaurant.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate their 45th birthday. (BACKGRID)

She also wrote a sweet message to him on his special day. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote on Instagram. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.” She paired the post with a series of zany pictures of her husband-to-be. The first pic is an extreme close-up while the rest are adventurous snaps of him wearing military gear, exploring a crypt, in a small boat in England, arm-in-arm with her dressed up in a tux and many more. Based on this collage, it’s clear he and the “Teenage Dreams” singer have plenty of fun together.

The American Idol judge also left the birth boy a present in one of her other Instagram posts. That same day, Katy posted some thirst traps from backstage at her Las Vegas residency. She posed topless as she pushed herself up against a wall to cover her breasts by a sign that read “do not hose down.” She also showed off some of the sexy concerts she wears during her concert.

Related Gallery

Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency: Photos Of The Most Outrageous Looks From Her Show

Katy Perry performs live during the opening night of 'PLAY' at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 29 Dec 2021 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA816697_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry performs live during the opening night of 'PLAY' at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 29 Dec 2021 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA816697_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry opens her Las Vegas Residency "Play" at the Resort World Theater in Las Vegas, NV Pictured: Katy Perry Ref: SPL5282323 291221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Orlando and Katy share a baby girl together named Daisy Dove BloomThe “Roar” singer gave birth on August 27, 2020. The little one takes after both her mom and dad even at a young age. “She has kind of a combination of Orlando’s brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It’s so beautiful,” Katy told Access Hollywood when Daisy was just a newborn.

Orlando also shares a kid with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Their 11-year-old son is named Flynn Bloom and even though his parents are no longer together, they put in their best effort to co-parent him and be a family unit with Katy. Miranda, in fact, is supportive of Orlando’s relationship with Katy and has even forged her own friendship with the singer.