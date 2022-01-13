Katy Perry Wishes ‘Light Of Her Life’ Orlando Bloom A Happy 45th Birthday

The pop superstar did not hold back admiration for Bloom in honor of her special man’s 45th birthday.

Constant fireworks for these two! Orlando Bloom turned 45 on Thursday and his future (or potentially current) Mrs. Bloom, Katy Perry, expressed her love on Instagram to celebrate the English actor’s big day. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the 37-year old “Roar” singer wrote in her post along with a slue of super fun pics and vids. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in.”

Katy included an extreme close-up of her freckly beau, a photo of the two of them snazzed up on New Year’s Eve, and a video of Orlando riding his bike through the kitchen, with one of their dogs adorably trailing behind. The couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, who got a special shout-out at the end of the beautiful birthday tribute. “You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”

The romantic duo got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 after dating on-and-off since 2016. The Lord of the Rings star had surprised Katy with an over-the-the top engagement, proposing after getting out of a helicopter on the roof of Downtown LA’s Sky Studio, where family and friends were secretly waiting in a red rose-filled banquet hall on the 35th floor. Unfortunately, they decided to put off wedding plans more than once due to the pandemic, though Katy’s American Idol co-star Bobby Bones made it sound like they actually already did tie the knot, but it was never confirmed. In the meantime, they welcomed little Daisy in 2020. “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” Katy tweeted back in August. 1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

“You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled,” Katy told The Mirror in an interview right before Daisy was born. “We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.” Whether they are officially “Mr. and Mrs.” yet or not (often times couples do get married first these days and throw a bash later), we wish the gorgeous couple—and family—many more birthday celebrations to come and continued happiness.